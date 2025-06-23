Amitabh Bachchan recently responded to trolls criticizing him for the cybercrime awareness caller tune featuring his voice. He clarified that he recorded the message at the government's request.

Amitabh Bachchan often finds himself in the news, whether for his films, his role on KBC, or for remaining silent on certain issues. Once again, Big B is making headlines. This time, he gave a fitting reply to those trolling him and also expressed his anger. For quite some time now, a cybercrime awareness caller tune has been playing before every mobile call across the country. This caller tune features Big B's voice, and for this reason, he has been facing trolling on social media. However, Big B silenced the trolls by responding to them in a very sophisticated manner.

Amitabh Bachchan Responds to Trolls

Amitabh Bachchan seems to be quite angry these days. Big B, who never used to respond to trolls, is now seen giving them befitting replies on social media. Recently, he gave a sharp response to a user who trolled him for the viral caller tune featuring his voice. Many people are annoyed by the viral cybercrime caller tune that plays before every mobile call, especially those who need to make emergency calls. Since the caller tune features Big B's voice, he has been targeted by trolls. One user wrote, "Stop talking on the phone, brother." To this, Big B replied, "Tell the government, brother, they asked me to do it, so I did it." This is not the first time Big B has responded to online trolls. A few days ago, a user trolled him for his late-night tweets, to which Big B replied, "Thank you for talking about my death, God bless you."

Amitabh Bachchan's Upcoming Projects

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects, his next film is Section 84, in which he will be seen alongside Nimrat Kaur, Diana Penty, and Abhishek Banerjee. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Brahmastra 2 and Kalki 2898 AD. The shooting for both these films has not yet begun. It is being said that these two films may hit the floors in 2026.