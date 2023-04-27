Amid ban, Malayalam actors Sreenath Bhasi and Shane Nigam approach AMMA; Here's why

Kochi: The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and Kerala Film Producers Association banned youth actors of Malayalam Sreenath Bhasi and Shane Nigam on Wednesday who allegedly misbehaved on film sets under the influence of drugs.

Amid the temporary ban from cinema, Bhasi and Nigam approached the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA). The former sought membership in the organization at the AMMA office in Kochi, Ernakulam. However, only the executive committee will decide whether to approve the application. The organization's committee will review the actor's application at its subsequent meeting.

Bhasi filed for membership in AMMA after the organizations made it clear that contracts with producers must include the AMMA registration number and that they cannot take chances with other actors.

The producers claimed that Sreenath Bhasi purposefully gave the same dates to numerous films, resulting in significant losses for them.

While announcing the decision of various film industry associations against Nigam and Bhasi, Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) leader M Renjith had on Tuesday said that while there were many in the film industry who were addicted to drugs, the use of such substances was not the reason for taking the present action against the two actors.

The associations have made it clear that they would not work with actors who behave impulsively or when high on drugs on the sets of films.

Shane Nigam is already an AMMA member. He approached the film's organization to refute the allegations made against him. The actor sought intervention from AMMA against the allegations raised by producer Sophia Paul.

Shane Nigam recently sparked controversy when he left the set of Sophia Paul's next movie "RDX." He allegedly attempted to get involved in the editing process, according to the filmmakers. After then, FEFKA called a meeting and announced that no actors had the right to interfere with the proceedings.

Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan said on Wednesday that the state government viewed the allegations of substance abuse in the Malayalam film industry seriously.

Talking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, the minister said no official complaint about drug abuse had been received so far from any of the film organizations. Noting that there were many women working in the film industry and there would be no compromise on ensuring their security, he said stringent action would be taken on the issue of substance abuse if film organizations lodged formal complaints about such instances.

