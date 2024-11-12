Sai Pallavi reveals how her role in THIS film triggered depression; Read on

Sai Pallavi reportedly experienced depression due to a star hero. She confided in her sister, sharing her distress. Sai Pallavi's sister then directly approached the producer. Let's delve into the details.

Sai Pallavi is a unique and principled actress known for her talent. She selects projects based on the significance of her role, regardless of star status or remuneration. She even declined a role in a Chiranjeevi film.

Sai Pallavi turned down the sister's role in Bhola Shankar, the remake of Vedalam, even though it had a significant screen presence. She is very selective about the roles she takes and avoids glamorous or revealing characters.

Sai Pallavi, who debuted with Premam, entered Telugu cinema with the blockbuster Fida, directed by Sekhar Kammula and starring Varun Tej. Her role was central, making it almost a woman-centric film.

Sai Pallavi won hearts with her roles in MCA and Love Story, but her performance in Shyam Singha Roy as a devadasi remains one of her best. However, the shoot was physically demanding, with night shoots that lasted until dawn. This constant schedule led to sleep deprivation and stress, something she confided in her sister, Pooja Khanna.

After Sai Pallavi tearfully expressed her need for a break, Pooja Khanna approached producer Venkat Boyanapalli, who generously offered her ten days off. Sai Pallavi was relieved.

Sai Pallavi, Nani, and Krithi Shetty starred in the successful Shyam Singha Roy, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. She's currently enjoying the success of Amaran, a Tamil-Telugu biographical film on Major Mukund Varadarajan, co-starring Siva Karthikeyan, where her performance was praised.

In Telugu, she's filming Thandel, an emotional love drama with Naga Chaitanya, directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Allu Arvind, slated for a pan-India release. She's also part of the multi-part Ramayan project, playing Sita alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Ram.

