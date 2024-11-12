Sai Pallavi reveals how her role in THIS film triggered depression; Read on

Sai Pallavi reportedly experienced depression due to a star hero. She confided in her sister, sharing her distress. Sai Pallavi's sister then directly approached the producer. Let's delve into the details.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 2:05 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 2:05 PM IST

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi is a unique and principled actress known for her talent. She selects projects based on the significance of her role, regardless of star status or remuneration. She even declined a role in a Chiranjeevi film.

article_image2

Sai Pallavi turned down the sister's role in Bhola Shankar, the remake of Vedalam, even though it had a significant screen presence. She is very selective about the roles she takes and avoids glamorous or revealing characters.

article_image3

Sai Pallavi, who debuted with Premam, entered Telugu cinema with the blockbuster Fida, directed by Sekhar Kammula and starring Varun Tej. Her role was central, making it almost a woman-centric film.

article_image4

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi won hearts with her roles in MCA and Love Story, but her performance in Shyam Singha Roy as a devadasi remains one of her best. However, the shoot was physically demanding, with night shoots that lasted until dawn. This constant schedule led to sleep deprivation and stress, something she confided in her sister, Pooja Khanna.

article_image5

After Sai Pallavi tearfully expressed her need for a break, Pooja Khanna approached producer Venkat Boyanapalli, who generously offered her ten days off. Sai Pallavi was relieved.

article_image6

Sai Pallavi, Nani, and Krithi Shetty starred in the successful Shyam Singha Roy, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. She's currently enjoying the success of Amaran, a Tamil-Telugu biographical film on Major Mukund Varadarajan, co-starring Siva Karthikeyan, where her performance was praised.

article_image7

In Telugu, she's filming Thandel, an emotional love drama with Naga Chaitanya, directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Allu Arvind, slated for a pan-India release. She's also part of the multi-part Ramayan project, playing Sita alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Ram.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Iconic Bengali actor Manoj Mitra passes away aged 86; CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute ATG

Iconic Bengali actor Manoj Mitra passes away aged 86; CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute

Pushpa 2': Rashmika Mandanna gift THIS to Allu Arjun for luck, hope ahead of grand release ATG

'Pushpa 2': Rashmika Mandanna gifts THIS to Allu Arjun for luck, hope ahead of grand release

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal and Vivian's verbal spat escalates into physical confrontation [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal and Vivian's verbal spat escalates into physical confrontation [WATCH]

Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning' teaser OUT: Tom Cruise races against time, technology - WATCH ATG

'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' teaser OUT: Tom Cruise races against time, technology | WATCH

Sandalwood actor Abhishek Ambareesh blessed with baby boy vkp

Sandalwood actor Abhishek Ambareesh blessed with baby boy

Recent Stories

Hampi to Mysore: 7 stunning tourist spots to visit in Karnataka ATG

Hampi to Mysore: 7 stunning tourist spots to visit in Karnataka

Uttar Pradesh emerges as a major sports hub under CM Yogi's leadership vkp

Uttar Pradesh emerges as a major sports hub under CM Yogi's leadership

California-based engineer held at Delhi's IGI airport for 'raping' techie at Kolkata hotel two years ago shk

California-based engineer held at Delhi's IGI airport for 'raping' techie at Kolkata hotel

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan Bollywood's 5 most iconic interfaith marriages NTI

Kareena-Saif to Shah Rukh-Gauri: Bollywood’s 5 most iconic interfaith marriages

When Ajay Devgn was scolded by his mother-in-law Tanuja NTI

When Ajay Devgn was scolded by his mother-in-law Tanuja

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon