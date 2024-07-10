'Alpha': Alia Bhatt's FIRST photo from YRF spy-universe set goes VIRAL; check picture

Alia Bhatt has recently commenced filming for the eagerly awaited spy thriller 'Alpha.' This film, which also features Sharvari Wagh in a leading role, has already generated significant buzz with the release of Alia's first photo from the set, showcasing her in casual attire in front of her vanity van.

'Alpha' marks the first female-led entry in the YRF Spy Universe, with Alia Bhatt portraying a super-agent. The film is directed by Shiv Rawail, known for his successful and critically acclaimed Netflix series 'The Railway Men,' which was inspired by the tragic Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

Last week, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a video announcing the commencement of filming for 'Alpha.' The video featured the word 'Alpha' alongside a voiceover by Alia, stating, ‘Greek alphabet ka sabse pehle akshar aur hamare program ka motto. Sabse pehle, sabse tez, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har shahar mein ek jungle hai aur har jungle mein raaj karega ek Alpha (The first letter of the Greek alphabet and our motto – first, fastest, and most courageous. Every city is a jungle, and every jungle is ruled by an Alpha).’ The video can be watched here:

The announcement video has heightened the excitement among fans, who flocked to the comments section to express their anticipation for the film's release. Comments included, ‘You go girlsss,’ ‘Aaagh! Screaming my aloo,’ and ‘Alreadyyy so exciteddd!!!!!’

The standalone YRF Spy Universe film starring Alia Bhatt was confirmed earlier this year by Yash Raj Films’ CEO Akshaye Widhani. He mentioned the studio’s pride in its Spy Universe IP and hinted at more films being developed under this banner, though he refrained from sharing specific details. He did, however, confirm Alia Bhatt’s leading role in the project. It was later revealed that Sharvari Wagh will also play a significant role in the film.

YRF's Spy Universe has a rich history, with notable actresses like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone playing pivotal roles. Katrina portrayed ISI agent Zoya in the popular Tiger series, while Deepika took on the role of ISI spy Rubina in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan.' Recently, Kiara Advani joined the Spy Universe and will appear in 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

This latest addition to the Spy Universe, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh at the helm, is set to continue the franchise's legacy and bring fresh excitement to the genre.

