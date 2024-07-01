Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Anant Ambani visits Krishna Kali temple in Maharashtra, his watch steals the spotlight (WATCH)

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are soon to become husband and wife in nearly two weeks. Ahead of their grand event, the groom-to-be decided to seek the blessings of the almighty.

    The youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, is getting ready for his July 12 wedding to Radhika Merchant. Anant visited the Krishna Kali temple in Neral, Maharashtra, on June 30, ahead of this auspicious event, where he performed a havan ceremony to seek divine blessings.

    Speaking about his visit, Anant expressed his reverence, stating, "Bohot accha mandir sthapit kia hai. Mein shadi se pehle nimantran dene aaya hu aur mata ji ka, aur har ek sthapit bhagwan ka aashirwad lene aaya hu (The temple is very good. I have come here to invite the Gods and seek their blessings.)". He was joined by Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and his actor brother Veer Pahariya. 

    Anant attracted attention at the temple not just for the customs but also for his outfit selection, which included a red carbon Richard Mille watch (RM 12-01 Tourbillon). At Rs 6.91 crores (USD 828,000), this limited edition watch highlighted his unique flair.

    Anant was dressed in a red kurta pyjama with a maroon velvet jacket, Shikhar Pahadia was wearing a pink kurta with a jacket, and Veer Pahadia was sitting in the back. Shikhar drove Anant to the temple. 

    The lavish pre-wedding festivities for Anant, which took place in Italy and Jamnagar, featured appearances by international celebrities like Rihanna and musical performances by Backstreet Boys and Katy Perry. The actual wedding is scheduled to happen in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex's Jio World Convention Centre.

    Anant and Radhika, childhood friends turned partners, have kept their relationship private until recent public appearances together at family events sparked widespread speculation.

