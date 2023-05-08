Alia Bhatt's kind gesture for photographer's mother is simply adorable, netizens come out in praise

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 8, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    Earlier today, Alia Bhatt was spotted leaving the house to attend the Global Sports Pickleball Championship. The 'Student of the Year actor's endearing exchange with the paparazzi's mother has gone viral on the internet. Alia was seen interacting with an older woman in a video that has been going viral online. When the woman approaches, Alia smiles sweetly and says, "Aapka beta mujhe bohot pareshaan karta hai." I have a lot of problems with your son.  The actress was spotted leaving the house after her trip to New York to go to the Global Sports Pickleball Championship. She attended the occasion to support filmmaker Shashank Khaitan of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

    The actress made her big debut at the Met Gala 2023. . She looked stunning at the Met Gala in a white gown covered in pearl adornments. Prabal Gurung, a designer, created her costume. Later, Alia disclosed that 100,000 pearls were used to create the dress. Claudia Schiffer's 1992 bridal look for Chanel, which Karl Lagerfeld designed, was influenced by her white attire. "Met Gala: A Line of Beauty by Karl Lagerfeld...The famous Chanel brides have long captivated me. 

    How netizens reacted to the video: A user wrote, "The way she treats her fans." Another user wrote, "She is so lovely, purest cutest human inside and outside." One of the comments also read, "Alia looks so young! Sometimes it's hard to believe she's a mother already."

    Work front: Alia is prepared to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's "Heart of Stone." She will also appear with Ranveer Singh in "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani." She recently received the Filmfare Award for "Gangubai Kathiawadi"'s Best Actress in a Leading Role. 

