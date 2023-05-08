Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon ramp up glam element at event

    First Published May 8, 2023, 8:34 AM IST

    It was a star-studded night at the much-awaited Hindustan Times Most Stylish 2023, with prominent and A-lister stars from Bollywood coming together and elevating the fashion tone with their trendsetting and avant-garde looks.

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    A mix of tone, vogue, stars, and glam was what the Hindustan Times' Most Stylish 2023 was all about. We take an in-depth glance at Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and many others who successfully grabbed eyeballs and set the fashion tone for the night in their stunning ensemble outfits and added more zing to the event.

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar looked dapper in a black Bruce Lee printed t-shirt, open black long overcoat, alongside formal black-colored pants at the event.

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Janhvi Kapoor looked mesmerizing and oozed poise in a black shimmery strapless long evening ensemble gown with dark red lip shade on her lips at the event.

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kriti Sanon upped the glam element and served a dish of sexiness in her black long-sleeved ensemble outfit with statement bronze silver bangles and diamond studs in her ears.

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Rakul Preet Singh channeled her inner fashion diva, looking impeccable and hot dressed in a black cut-out waist silver diamond embellished long ensemble gown which flaunted her waist.

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Pollywood actress and diva Sonam Bajwa looked stunning and ethereal in a blue-colored satin material long ensemble gown attire at the event.

    article_image7

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Ayushmann Khurrana looked dashing and oozed machismo dressed in a lime green colored blazer, black t-shirt, and lime green colored pants at the event.

    article_image8

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shilpa Shetty looked pretty dressed in a black and white colored full-sleeved top and skirt of the same color, which flaunted her toned abs quite well.

    article_image9

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Ananya Panday stole the hearts of fans and paps in her hot pink-colored blazer-styled long shirt and pink-colored stockings with pink heels to enhance her outfit look.

    article_image10

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Vijay Varma looked sleek and debonair, dressed in an all-black formal outfit with black shoes and a slight radiant smile as he posed for the paps at the event.

