Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon ramp up glam element at event

It was a star-studded night at the much-awaited Hindustan Times Most Stylish 2023, with prominent and A-lister stars from Bollywood coming together and elevating the fashion tone with their trendsetting and avant-garde looks.

A mix of tone, vogue, stars, and glam was what the Hindustan Times' Most Stylish 2023 was all about. We take an in-depth glance at Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and many others who successfully grabbed eyeballs and set the fashion tone for the night in their stunning ensemble outfits and added more zing to the event.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar looked dapper in a black Bruce Lee printed t-shirt, open black long overcoat, alongside formal black-colored pants at the event.

Janhvi Kapoor looked mesmerizing and oozed poise in a black shimmery strapless long evening ensemble gown with dark red lip shade on her lips at the event.

Kriti Sanon upped the glam element and served a dish of sexiness in her black long-sleeved ensemble outfit with statement bronze silver bangles and diamond studs in her ears.

Rakul Preet Singh channeled her inner fashion diva, looking impeccable and hot dressed in a black cut-out waist silver diamond embellished long ensemble gown which flaunted her waist.

Pollywood actress and diva Sonam Bajwa looked stunning and ethereal in a blue-colored satin material long ensemble gown attire at the event.

Ayushmann Khurrana looked dashing and oozed machismo dressed in a lime green colored blazer, black t-shirt, and lime green colored pants at the event.

Shilpa Shetty looked pretty dressed in a black and white colored full-sleeved top and skirt of the same color, which flaunted her toned abs quite well.

Ananya Panday stole the hearts of fans and paps in her hot pink-colored blazer-styled long shirt and pink-colored stockings with pink heels to enhance her outfit look.

