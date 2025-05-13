Well-known actress Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt's mother, posted a petition recently on Instagram where she asked India and Pakistan to "stop the hostilities". The petition seeking peace between India and Pakistan got a lot of criticism from the netizens immediately, with a lot of questions raised about her stand and Alia Bhatt's British citizenship.

Alia Bhatt's Citizenship Row Back in Focus

Alia Bhatt, though born and brought up in India, is a British citizen because of her mother's British origin. The fact has regularly raised questions regarding her national loyalty, but the controversy was fuelled further following Soni Razdan's peace petition. Critics contended that Alia benefits from being an Indian star without being an Indian citizen.

Soni Razdan's Response to the Backlash

After the backlash, Soni Razdan made it clear where she stood, saying, "My call for peace was not to India but to Pakistan. They are the aggressors, for goodness' sake. We are merely fighting back, and rightfully so. I think people have leaped to conclusions. Also, it was a more general statement. Hope that clears up. I'm as shocked as everyone else naturally. War is a dreadful thing.". Nobody who has ever been in a war would want anyone to experience it.

Social Media Reactions

Netizens were quick to respond to Soni Razdan's tweet, questioning the authenticity of her sentiments. One wrote, "Though peace is the best aim, let's consider who is really ratcheting up the conflict. Our troops are carrying out precision operations with extreme caution, while the other side is attacking populated areas openly and murdering civilians."

Another member criticized her for promoting peace without recognizing the intricacies of the war, commenting, "Can't believe you were part of a film like Raazi. Re-watch your own film and then promote peace."

Alia Bhatt's Silence Amid the Controversy

Whereas Soni Razdan made an active reply to the criticism, Alia Bhatt has said nothing about the issue. The actress recently promoted her Hollywood film Heart of Stone and asserted in an interview that she possesses a British passport. She has not, however, responded to any of the current controversies surrounding her citizenship.

Alia Bhatt's citizenship controversy and Soni Razdan's petition make us understand the intricacies of identity and belonging in today's globalized world. While some align behind Razdan's appeal for peace, others think that such calls should be made with a deeper sense of understanding of the geopolitics of the situation.