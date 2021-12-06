Alec Baldwin QUITS Twitter? Actor deletes account post his interview about shooting incident on 'Rust' sets

Hollywood veteran star Alec Baldwin has deleted one of his two Twitter accounts following his interview about the shooting accidental that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has reportedly deleted one of his two Twitter accounts following his one-on-one interview about the Halyna Hutchins shooting accident on the set of the movie ‘Rust’. According to Fox News Alec Baldwin’s Twitter was deleted on December 5; however, it is still unclear why the actor decided to delete the account labeled @AlecBaldwin as neither the actor nor his representative has explained his move.

But his second account, @AlecBaldwln____, still appears to be live, although the most recent tweet is from October 19, with any prior content being from June. The 63-year-old rarely tweets.

During the interview, Baldwin said he never pulled the trigger. The actor informed the host George Stephanopoulosthat that he had no idea how to live ammo ended up on the set of the film Rust.

Baldwin said, “Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled, I didn’t pull the trigger." To which George responds, “So you didn’t pull the trigger?” Baldwin tells him, “No, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger, never."

When asked if he feels guilt, Baldwin replied, “No. no." He then elaborated, “I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I don’t say that lightly."

In the unfortunate incident, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed. Director Joel Souza got injured after Baldwin fired a weapon during a rehearsal that contained what officials suspect was a live round. The incident, which remains under investigation, has recommenced calls for better safety practices on sets regarding weapons.

In the interview shown on Thursday, December 03 night, Baldwin was seen devastated by the shooting and frequently broke down in tears.

