  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alec Baldwin QUITS Twitter? Actor deletes account post his interview about shooting incident on 'Rust' sets

    Hollywood veteran star Alec Baldwin has deleted one of his two Twitter accounts following his interview about the shooting accidental that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

    Alec Baldwin QUITS Twitter? Actor deletes account post his interview about shooting incident on 'Rust' set RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 6, 2021, 12:20 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has reportedly deleted one of his two Twitter accounts following his one-on-one interview about the Halyna Hutchins shooting accident on the set of the movie ‘Rust’. According to Fox News Alec Baldwin’s Twitter was deleted on December 5; however, it is still unclear why the actor decided to delete the account labeled @AlecBaldwin as neither the actor nor his representative has explained his move.

    But his second account, @AlecBaldwln____, still appears to be live, although the most recent tweet is from October 19, with any prior content being from June. The 63-year-old rarely tweets.

    During the interview, Baldwin said he never pulled the trigger. The actor informed the host George Stephanopoulosthat that he had no idea how to live ammo ended up on the set of the film Rust. 

    Baldwin said, “Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled, I didn’t pull the trigger." To which George responds, “So you didn’t pull the trigger?” Baldwin tells him, “No, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger, never."

    Also Read: Alec Baldwin SUED for Rust Shooting; lawsuit alleges him of recklessly firing a gun

    When asked if he feels guilt, Baldwin replied, “No. no." He then elaborated, “I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I don’t say that lightly."

    In the unfortunate incident, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed. Director Joel Souza got injured after Baldwin fired a weapon during a rehearsal that contained what officials suspect was a live round. The incident, which remains under investigation, has recommenced calls for better safety practices on sets regarding weapons.

    In the interview shown on Thursday, December 03 night, Baldwin was seen devastated by the shooting and frequently broke down in tears.
     

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2021, 12:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez out from Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour? Actress in spotlight, all thanks to Sukesh case RCB

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez out from Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour? Actress in spotlight, all thanks to Sukesh case

    Gandhada Gudi teaser out: Treat for all Puneeth Rajkumar's fans; check out Appu's adventurous journey RCB

    Gandhada Gudi teaser out: Treat for all Puneeth Rajkumar's fans; check out Appu's adventurous journey

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Families of bride-groom start leaving for Rajasthan (Watch) RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Families of bride-groom start leaving for Rajasthan (Watch)

    Sayantani Ghosh weds Anugrah Tiwari: Actress ditched wedding lengha; donned classic red Banaras saree RCB

    Sayantani Ghosh weds Anugrah Tiwari: Actress ditched wedding lengha; donned classic red Banaras saree

    Katrina Kaif's besties Jasmin Karachiwala, Dr Jewel Gamadia to attend the grand wedding; read deets RCB

    Katrina Kaif's besties Jasmin Karachiwala, Dr Jewel Gamadia to attend the grand wedding; read deets

    Recent Stories

    Myanmar Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years for inciting dissent breaching COVID rules gcw

    Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years for inciting dissent, breaching COVID rules

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez out from Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour? Actress in spotlight, all thanks to Sukesh case RCB

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez out from Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour? Actress in spotlight, all thanks to Sukesh case

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: Jail manual flouted for Union minister's son Ashish Mishra, reveals RTI

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: Jail manual flouted for Union minister's son Ashish Mishra, reveals RTI

    Ashes 2021-22: Fifth Test will not be held in Perth due to COVID border restrictions-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Fifth Test will not be held in Perth due to COVID border restrictions

    Omicron in India Survey reveals Indians refuse to wear masks gcw

    Omicron in India: Survey reveals Indians refuse to wear masks

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon