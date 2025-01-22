Priyanka Chopra's Chilkur Balaji Temple visit sparks rumors of her involvement in SSMB29; Read on

Global icon Priyanka Chopra visited the Chilkur Balaji Temple in Hyderabad, seeking blessings. Photos of her visit have gone viral, fueling speculation about her involvement in SSMB29.

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 8:35 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 8:35 AM IST

SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu and directed by Rajamouli, has commenced. Casting is underway, with rumors of Priyanka Chopra as the female lead.

Priyanka Chopra's presence in Hyderabad has sparked rumors about her involvement in SSMB29. She recently visited the Chilkur Balaji Temple.

Priyanka Chopra was seen in traditional attire at the Chilkur Balaji Temple. Her visit has intensified speculation about her role in Mahesh Babu's film.

Pre-production work for SSMB29 is underway, including workshops and look tests for Priyanka Chopra's potential role.

The rumor of Priyanka Chopra joining SSMB29 has increased the film's hype. The film, set in African forests, features Mahesh Babu as a global adventurer.

Priyanka Chopra, known for her Bollywood and Hollywood work, last appeared in the Hindi film 'The White Tiger' in 2021. She currently has 'Heads of State' and 'The Bluff' in the works. Read more: Ram Charan, Buchibabu movie RC16 story key point leak? Also read: Venkatesh creates new records with Sankranthiki Vasthunam movie, it will break Chiru, Allu Arjun records!

