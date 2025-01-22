Priyanka Chopra's Chilkur Balaji Temple visit sparks rumors of her involvement in SSMB29; Read on

Global icon Priyanka Chopra visited the Chilkur Balaji Temple in Hyderabad, seeking blessings. Photos of her visit have gone viral, fueling speculation about her involvement in SSMB29.

The rumor of Priyanka Chopra joining SSMB29 has increased the film's hype. The film, set in African forests, features Mahesh Babu as a global adventurer.

Priyanka Chopra, known for her Bollywood and Hollywood work, last appeared in the Hindi film 'The White Tiger' in 2021. She currently has 'Heads of State' and 'The Bluff' in the works.

