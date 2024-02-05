Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Akshay Kumar turns 'Lord Shiv Bhakt' for this new devotional track 'Shambhu'

    In the song Shambu, Akshay Kumar transforms into an enthusiastic Shiv devotee, clothed in traditional attire. He contributes his vocals to the religious track, and his passionate look steals the stage.

    Akshay Kumar turns 'Lord Shiv Bhakt' for this new devotional track 'Shambhu'
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

    Akshay Kumar has returned to the music scene with the tune Shambhu. The actor sang the devotional song alongside Sudhir Yaduvanshi and Vikram Montrose. Ganesh Acharya choreographed the song, which pays respect to Lord Shiva. Akshay Kumar previously played the deity's Messenger in the Amit Rai-directed film OMG 2. 

    He also showed off his rapping ability in Singh Is Kinnng and sang in films such as Special 26 and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The actor's current single, Shambu, released on February 5, has elicited strong emotions from the public.

    Also Read: Grammy Awards 2024: 7 best songs of Shankar Mahadevan

    In the song Shambu, Akshay Kumar transforms into an enthusiastic Shiv devotee while clothed in traditional attire. The music video starts with him wearing a holy Tripundra tilak and dancing to the musically excellent song. Surrounded by a frenetic audience, the actor delivers an outstanding performance, with his impassioned expressions dominating the stage. He chose long hair for the song, like Shiva's, and his body was covered in tattoos, each having a unique meaning to the god. Akshay dances to the lively tune while holding a trident and wearing a Rudraksha and a nose ring.

    Also Read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Ranbir-Alia to perform

    Akshay Kumar is shown playing with fire in a few scenes, coated with ash in others, and swinging a power drum or damru in others, all symbolic of Lord Shiva. However, he captures the deity's almighty power with every graceful hand gesture and movement. In one scenario, the actor dances to the holy lively melody while holding a conch shell or shankha. 

    Sharing the announcement of Shambu’s release, Akshay wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Our divine tribute, Shambhu, is here for all to experience."

    Social media users praised Akshay Kumar for his vocal talent and dancing skills in Shambhu. “Akshay sir, looking stunning. Har Har Mahadev," commented one impressed individual. 

    “Goosebumps after hearing this mahadev song," quipped another. “What a powerful devotional song. He is literally on fire mode in the whole song with his killer looks, expressions, and unmatchable energy level," noted a third fan.

