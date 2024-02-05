Entertainment

Grammy Awards 2024: 7 best songs of Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar Mahadevan triumphs at the 2024 Grammys as the reformed fusion band Shakti wins Best Global Music Album for 'This Moment,'. 7 best songs of the maestro

Image credits: Instagram

Breathless

This iconic song showcases Shankar Mahadevan's ability to sing continuously without a break, and it became a massive hit when it was released

Image credits: Instagram

Mitwa (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna)

Shankar's soulful rendition of this emotional track from the Bollywood movie 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' earned him much praise

Image credits: Instagram

Maa (Taare Zameen Par)

The emotional and heart-touching song 'Maa' from the film 'Taare Zameen Par' beautifully captures the essence of a mother-son relationship, with Shankar's heartfelt vocals

Image credits: Instagram

Yeh Honsla (Dor)

This uplifting and motivational song from the movie 'Dor' is known for its inspiring lyrics and Shankar's powerful singing

Image credits: Instagram

Dil Chahta Hai (Dil Chahta Hai)

The title track of the film 'Dil Chahta Hai' is a youthful and energetic song that became immensely popular, thanks to Shankar's dynamic vocals

Image credits: Instagram

Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (Jhoom Barabar Jhoom)

Shankar Mahadevan's energetic performance in the title track of the movie 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' adds a lively touch to the film

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One