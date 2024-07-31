Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Aishwarya Rai spotted holidaying in New York without Abhishek Bachchan; picture goes VIRAL [PHOTOS]

    Aishwarya Rai was recently spotted in New York, enjoying a holiday and posing for a photo with a fan. This sighting, marked by her chic red and black outfit, came amidst speculation about her personal life. The fan, Jerée Reyna, shared a heartfelt message, reflecting on their memorable encounter

    Aishwarya Rai spotted holidaying in New York without Abhishek Bachchan; picture goes VIRAL [PHOTOS] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 9:19 AM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 9:19 AM IST

    Aishwarya Rai was recently spotted posing for a photo with a fan during what appeared to be a holiday in New York. The actress was seen without her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. This sighting marked her first appearance since Abhishek had made headlines for liking a post related to divorce.

    The fan, identified as Jerée Reyna, shared a photo with Aishwarya from the restaurant where she works. In the photo, Aishwarya sported a chic red and black outfit and seemed to be at the restaurant when she encountered the fan. She flashed her characteristic smile for the camera.

    Also Read: 'The Exorcist' to 'The Conjuring': Eerie mysteries behind 7 Cursed Movies

    Aishwarya Rai spotted holidaying in New York without Abhishek Bachchan; picture goes VIRAL [PHOTOS] ATG

    In her post, Jerée expressed her excitement about meeting Aishwarya twice in one lifetime. She thanked Aishwarya for her kindness and for listening attentively to her recount the impact the actress has had on her life. Jerée wished Aishwarya all the happiness and joy in the world.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jerée Reyna (@jereereyna)

    Aishwarya had left Mumbai right after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Earlier this month, she had been seen at the airport with her daughter Aaradhya. At the wedding, she garnered attention by walking the red carpet after the Bachchan family. Her videos greeting Rekha also went viral.

    ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was first choice for Shah Rukh Khan’s Darr? Know what went wrong thereafter

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will Payal Malik DIVORCE husband Armaan Malik after Bigg Boss OTT 3? Youtuber says, 'Marna pasand karungi...' RKK

    Will Payal Malik DIVORCE husband Armaan Malik after Bigg Boss OTT 3? Youtuber says, 'Marna pasand karungi...'

    Robert Downey charged THIS SHOCKING amount for Dr Doom's role? Kept condition to return to MCU RKK

    Robert Downey charged THIS SHOCKING amount for Dr Doom's role? Kept condition to return to MCU

    Jaya Bachchan gets angry on being called 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' in Parliament, questions female identity RKK

    Jaya Bachchan gets angry on being called 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' in Parliament, questions female identity

    Manorajyam Jayasurya's Malayalam film selected for Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024 RBA

    Manorajyam: Jayasurya's Malayalam film selected for Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024

    Vaazha Biopic Of A Billion Boys Out: Anand Menen's Malayalam movie all set to inspire you RBA

    'Vaazha: Biopic Of A Billion Boys Out': Anand Menen's Malayalam movie all set to inspire you

    Recent Stories

    Im being targeted, everyone wants scapegoat': Drishti IAS founder amid row over students' deaths gcw

    'I'm being targeted, everyone wants scapegoat': Drishti IAS founder amid row over students' deaths

    Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-98 31 July 2024 check winning ticket prize money 1st prize rs 10 crore winner anr

    Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-98 31 July 2024: Who will hit jackpot worth Rs 10 crore today?

    Ranveer Singh whispers THIS in Deepika's ears to make her laugh ATG

    Ranveer Singh whispers THIS in Deepika's ears to make her laugh

    Top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran gcw

    BREAKING: Top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Israeli raid on residence in Iran's Tehran

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced: Check July 31 city-wise rate gcw

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced: Check July 31 city-wise rate

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon