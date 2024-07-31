Aishwarya Rai spotted holidaying in New York without Abhishek Bachchan; picture goes VIRAL [PHOTOS]

Aishwarya Rai was recently spotted in New York, enjoying a holiday and posing for a photo with a fan. This sighting, marked by her chic red and black outfit, came amidst speculation about her personal life. The fan, Jerée Reyna, shared a heartfelt message, reflecting on their memorable encounter

Aishwarya Rai was recently spotted posing for a photo with a fan during what appeared to be a holiday in New York. The actress was seen without her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. This sighting marked her first appearance since Abhishek had made headlines for liking a post related to divorce.

The fan, identified as Jerée Reyna, shared a photo with Aishwarya from the restaurant where she works. In the photo, Aishwarya sported a chic red and black outfit and seemed to be at the restaurant when she encountered the fan. She flashed her characteristic smile for the camera.

In her post, Jerée expressed her excitement about meeting Aishwarya twice in one lifetime. She thanked Aishwarya for her kindness and for listening attentively to her recount the impact the actress has had on her life. Jerée wished Aishwarya all the happiness and joy in the world.

Aishwarya had left Mumbai right after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Earlier this month, she had been seen at the airport with her daughter Aaradhya. At the wedding, she garnered attention by walking the red carpet after the Bachchan family. Her videos greeting Rekha also went viral.

