Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai in trouble? Mrs Bachchan gets notice for avoiding tax payment for land in Nashik- report

    Despite numerous reminders from the Nashik district government, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has allegedly dodged paying the tax.

    Aishwarya Rai in trouble? Mrs Bachchan gets notice for avoiding tax payment for land in Nashik- report RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 3:48 PM IST

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan found herself in legal difficulties when the administration of Maharashtra's Nashik district issued her a notice for failing to pay land tax. According to information obtained, the Tehsildar issued this notice because Aishwarya failed to pay Rs 22,000 in tax on her land in Sinnar, Maharashtra. 

    The notice says that if the dues are not paid within 10 days of receiving the notice, appropriate action will be taken against Aishwarya under section 174 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Act, 1966.

    Also Read: Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film shot at the frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia - READ

    Aishwarya has property in Nashik's Adwadi, near Thangaon of Sinnar. The actress owns up to one hectare of 22 R property in the mountainous region. According to reports, despite numerous reminders and opportunities offered by the Nashik district government, she has avoided paying the tax for a whole assessment year.

    Also Read: Except for Aman Gupta, all Shark Tank India judges drowning in losses, claims viral post

    Along with Aishwarya, the Sinnar Tehsil Office has sent notifications to up to 1200 property owners. The revenue department is working hard to meet all recovery goals by the end of March. Aishwarya has yet to react to the notification.

    Aishwarya was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 last year. She is slated to repeat her part in the film's sequel, Ponniyin Selvan 2, which is now under post-production. She, Nandini, and Mandakini Devi had multiple roles in the film.
     

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2023, 3:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Except for Aman Gupta, all Shark Tank India judges drowning in losses, claims viral post vma

    Except for Aman Gupta, all Shark Tank India judges drowning in losses, claims viral post

    Pathaan YRF to open advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film in India on Jan 20th-report RBA

    Pathaan: YRF to open advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film in India on Jan 20th-report

    Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film shot at the frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia - READ vma

    Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film shot at the frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia - READ

    Thunivu star Ajith Kumar to romance Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in AK 62? Read this vma

    Thunivu star Ajith Kumar to romance Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in AK 62? Read this

    Is Rakhi Sawant pregnant? Actress expecting her first child with husband Adil Khan Durrani? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Rakhi Sawant pregnant? Actress expecting her first child with husband Adil Durrani? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Man poses as UAE royal staff; flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23-lakh bill - adt

    Delhi: Man poses as UAE royal staff; flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23-lakh bill

    HOT photos: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa looks SEXY in cleavage-revealing black bikini; check out her latest post RBA

    HOT photos: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa looks SEXY in cleavage-revealing black bikini; check out her latest post

    Except for Aman Gupta, all Shark Tank India judges drowning in losses, claims viral post vma

    Except for Aman Gupta, all Shark Tank India judges drowning in losses, claims viral post

    Fragile Five BJPs socio-economic resolution lauds PM Modi for transforming Indian economy AJR

    'Fragile Five': BJP's socio-economic resolution lauds PM Modi for transforming Indian economy

    iPhone 14 available at LOWEST price ever on Flipkart Know how to buy Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 14 available at LOWEST price ever on Flipkart! Know how to buy Apple smartphone

    Recent Videos

    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon