Aishwarya Rai in trouble? Mrs Bachchan gets notice for avoiding tax payment for land in Nashik- report

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan found herself in legal difficulties when the administration of Maharashtra's Nashik district issued her a notice for failing to pay land tax. According to information obtained, the Tehsildar issued this notice because Aishwarya failed to pay Rs 22,000 in tax on her land in Sinnar, Maharashtra.

The notice says that if the dues are not paid within 10 days of receiving the notice, appropriate action will be taken against Aishwarya under section 174 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Act, 1966.

Also Read: Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film shot at the frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia - READ

Aishwarya has property in Nashik's Adwadi, near Thangaon of Sinnar. The actress owns up to one hectare of 22 R property in the mountainous region. According to reports, despite numerous reminders and opportunities offered by the Nashik district government, she has avoided paying the tax for a whole assessment year.

Also Read: Except for Aman Gupta, all Shark Tank India judges drowning in losses, claims viral post

Along with Aishwarya, the Sinnar Tehsil Office has sent notifications to up to 1200 property owners. The revenue department is working hard to meet all recovery goals by the end of March. Aishwarya has yet to react to the notification.

Aishwarya was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 last year. She is slated to repeat her part in the film's sequel, Ponniyin Selvan 2, which is now under post-production. She, Nandini, and Mandakini Devi had multiple roles in the film.

