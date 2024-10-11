You won't believe this: Amitabh Bachchan's baritone rejected by All India Radio, Read more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    You won't believe this: Amitabh Bachchan's baritone rejected by All India Radio

     Amitabh Bachchan turns 82 today, reflecting on his incredible journey from being rejected by All India Radio to becoming a Bollywood icon.
     

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 1:54 PM IST

    Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan marks his 82nd birthday today, celebrating over five decades of unparalleled success in the film industry. Known affectionately as Big B, his journey to stardom has been nothing short of remarkable. Despite being initially overlooked in an All India Radio audition due to his deep baritone voice, Amitabh's perseverance and talent paved the way for a legendary career filled with iconic performances.

     

    Amitabh's entry into the entertainment world came through a voiceover in the film Bhuvan Shome, directed by the acclaimed Mrinal Sen. Released on May 12, 1969, Amitabh earned a modest sum of Rs 300 for his contribution. This humble beginning did not deter him; instead, it fueled his determination to excel. He soon showcased his extraordinary acting abilities in films like Saat Hindustani and Anand, but it was the 1973 blockbuster Zanjeer that truly changed his trajectory, solidifying his image as the “angry young man” of Indian cinema.

     

    Beyond his voice, Amitabh faced challenges related to his height. Many actresses initially hesitated to work alongside him, fearing that his towering presence would overshadow their performances. However, this concern vanished once he became a household name. Interestingly, his height also led to an unexpected setback; he was turned down by the Air Force due to his long legs. This anecdote adds another layer to his intriguing life story.

     

    In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh shared how a Major General once approached his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, expressing a desire to recruit him into the army. Amitabh recounted his attempt to enlist, only to be met with rejection on account of his height. “I thought I’d give it a try, but it was futile,” he reflected, showcasing his characteristic humility even in the face of adversity.

     

    Today, as Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 82nd birthday, he continues to resonate with audiences worldwide. His films have not only entertained but have also left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, inspiring countless aspiring actors and filmmakers. With his remarkable talent and resilience, Amitabh remains a beacon of excellence, proving that even the greatest challenges can lead to extraordinary achievements.

