Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her kissing, intimate scenes with Hrithik and Ranbir: 'Knew it would be discussed..'

In an old interview, Aishwarya Rai spoke about depicting intimate scenes and discussed how during an interview with Filmfare in 2016, she was asked about her sequences with Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). She described herself as a 'vocal and intellectual performer' and stated that she 'does not want to perform the predictable' and that she is a 'liberated actor, but that doesn't imply abandoning clothes or inhibitions'.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her kiss with Hrithik Roshan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan discussed her kiss with Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2. She stated, "We came to Dhoom, 10 years into my career, by which point a kiss had become a familiar sight." So, as times change, you assess what may be surprising or not with a sense of responsibility. The changing times bring about a sense of social and visual comfort. The changing times bring about a sense of social and visual comfort. You gauge it while keeping your comfort zone in mind. When I performed the kiss in Dhoom, we decided to present it as a scene. There is a communication in the kiss. It's not like there's a crescendo of music and then a kiss. Hrithik and I do not run into each other's arms."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

In July, Aishwarya's regal appearance drew attention to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities in Mumbai. She was seen at the wedding with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, while husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan joined the rest of the Bachchan family.

