Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachcha, Amitabh cheers loudly as Aaradhya performs on stage [WATCH]

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan radiated with pride as Aaradhya Bachchan stole the spotlight during her school's annual function

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachcha, Amitabh beams with joy as Aaradhya performs on stage [WATCH]
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 9:33 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 9:36 AM IST

Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, recently stole the show during a Christmas play at her school, Dhirubhai Ambani International School, on December 19, 2024. Her incredible performance became the talk of the town, leaving her family in awe. The proud cheers from her parents and grandfather showcased the tight-knit bond of the Bachchan family, dismissing any speculations about disagreements within the household.

A Proud Moment for the Bachchan Clan

The annual day event saw Aaradhya as the standout performer, with snippets of her act spreading like wildfire online. Aishwarya and Abhishek, clearly brimming with pride, were spotted recording her performance on their phones. Amitabh Bachchan, seated next to them, smiled proudly as he watched his granddaughter light up the stage.

A Heartwarming Finale

As the performance ended, Aaradhya joined AbRam Khan and her fellow students on stage for the final bow. Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan applauded enthusiastically, their joy evident, while Aishwarya ensured the moment was captured on camera. It was a touching display of family love and support that left everyone moved.

Aaradhya’s Elegance and Charisma Shine

In one of the clips making rounds on social media, Aaradhya looked stunning in a red robe paired with a cream scarf, accessorized with a pearl choker and a chic bow-adorned bun. Her stage presence was captivating, but it was her fluent and confident command of the English language that left a lasting impression. Her poise and eloquence stood out, reaffirming her budding talent.

Another highlight of the evening was Shah Rukh Khan’s son, AbRam, who charmed the audience as he struck a gong and shared the time with Santa Claus. Dressed in an adorable white outfit, he looked every bit like his superstar father. Shah Rukh, clearly a doting dad, was seen recording the performance, while Gauri and Suhana Khan watched with pride and joy.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan beams with pride as AbRam performs; dances with kids at son's school annual day [WATCH]

