Aishwarya Arjun-Umapathy Ramaiah wedding reception: Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Vijay Sethupathi attend

Many celebrities, including Rajinikanth, his daughter Aishwarya, Jackie Shroff, and Prabhu Deva, attended Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah's wedding reception. Aishwarya is Arjun Sarja's daughter, while Umapathy is the son of actor-director Thambi Ramaiah. Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vijay Sethupathi, Dhruva Sarja, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin were also there, according to HT. On June 14, the reception took place at Chennai's Hotel Leela Palace.

Rajinikanth attended the occasion with a white kurta and veshti. Aishwarya Arjun donned a white and gold saree. Jackie Shroff donned a white kurta and pyjamas with a black blazer. Prabhu Deva donned a patterned shirt with black jeans. The bride, Aishwarya, donned a pink saree, and Umapathy Ramaiah wore a white shirt, black blazer, and matching pants. Aishwarya and Umapathy married on June 10 in a private ceremony at the Hanuman Temple in Gerugambakkam, Chennai, attended by family and friends.

About Aishwarya and Umapathy's wedding

On June 10, 2024, Aishwarya and Umapathy married in a modest ceremony. The wedding ceremony was held in the Hanuman Temple in Gerugambakkam, Chennai, in the presence of family and friends.

