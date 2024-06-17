'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri head to Orchha in Madhya Pradesh for next leg of shoot; Read

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan are set to enthrall audiences with the upcoming release of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' this Diwali. Anticipation for the third installment of this franchise has been mounting since its announcement, scheduled for a Diwali 2024 debut. Following several completed schedules, the production crew is now gearing up for the next phase of filming in Madhya Pradesh.

According to a source close to the production, Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri are slated to commence shooting in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh by the end of June. The location, renowned for its Mughal architecture including landmarks like Raja Mahal, Jahangir Mahal, and Chaturbhuj Temple, promises to provide the perfect backdrop for the film's narrative requirements. The team plans to stay stationed in Orchha until July, with additional shooting schedules scheduled thereafter to wrap up the production.

Earlier reports indicated a significant song shoot involving 1000 dancers, marking a grand entry scene for Kartik's character, Rooh Baba. The scale and spectacle of the set are expected to deliver a visual feast for audiences, with Kartik investing substantial effort into his preparations over the past weeks.

Vidya Balan, reprising her role from the original film, adds to the excitement with promises of elevating the horror-comedy genre. With director Anees Bazmee at the helm and producer Bhushan Kumar driving the project, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' aims to raise the bar for cinematic entertainment in a spectacular fashion.

The film is positioned as a potential blockbuster, poised to captivate audiences with its blend of humor, thrills, and a stellar ensemble cast. Fans eagerly await its release as it gears up to redefine entertainment standards upon hitting the screens this Diwali.

