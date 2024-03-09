'Ae Watan Mere Watan' Song Out: Sara Ali Khan starrer releases soul-stirring track; Read more

Prime Video unveils 'Qatra Qatra,' a stirring song from the movie 'Ae Watan Mere Watan.' Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, it pays homage to India's freedom fighters. With Sara Ali Khan in the lead, the film promises a unique take on the Quit India movement

Prime Video has unveiled the stirring music video for 'Qatra Qatra,' an original song featured in the upcoming Amazon Original movie 'Ae Watan Mere Watan.' Scheduled to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 21st, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is a highly anticipated historical thriller-drama.

The spokesperson from Prime Video stated, "'Qatra Qatra,' sung by Sukhwinder Singh and penned and composed by Raghav Sharma, promises to be a soul-stirring addition to the film’s soundtrack."

The song 'Qatra Qatra' made its debut at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where it mesmerized audiences with an electrifying live performance by Sukhwinder Singh. Director Kannan Iyer, lead actor Sara Ali Khan, and producers Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, who were present at the event, were deeply moved by the powerful rendition of the song.

Sukhwinder Singh expressed, 'Qatra Qatra' is not merely a song; it's an emotional journey paying tribute to the unsung heroes of the Quit India movement. It encapsulates the essence of patriotism and the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. I am honored to be associated with 'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' a film that illuminates the resilience and courage of our youth."

Directed by Kannan Iyer, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role and is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment. The film, co-written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui, promises to offer a unique perspective on the historical events surrounding the Quit India movement. Alongside Sara Ali Khan, the movie features a talented ensemble cast including Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil, and Anand Tiwari, with a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.