Adhyayan Suman reacts to Avanie Joshi's Bollywood debut song ‘Kuch Pal Saath’, here is what he said

Singer Avanie Joshi, who is known for songs such as ‘Aks Tera’ and ‘Nadiyan’, has been winning over people’s hearts with her newest song, ‘Kuch Pal Saath’ which also marks her Bollywood debut song. The song has instantly struck a chord with the audience and has become an instant favourite.

Avanie Joshi, apart from being a singer, has also been an actress and a DJ in the past. Before starting on her singing journey, the singer has created several hit unplugged songs. Now, with ‘Bekhudi’ Avanie is all set to begin a new journey and make her mark in the film industry with her singing talent.

The song, ‘Kuch Pal Saath’ is a part of the upcoming film Bekhudi that stars actor ‘Adhyayan Suman’ in the lead role. We reached out to Adhyayan to ask him how he liked the romantic number, and he is all praises for the song and Avanie Joshi’s talent. Talking about the song, the actor said, 'Kuch Pal Saath’ is a very sweet and loving track. Avanie Joshi and Shivam Katoch have sung it very well and it defines the beginning of my love story in the film.

Adayayan Suman further added, “The best thing about the song is the how meaningful the lyrics are written by Amit (Kesari) ji and, of course, the artists who have sung it beautifully”. When he was asked about how he liked Avanie Joshi’s work, he said, “Avanie’s done a great job! Looking forward to more romantic tracks from her and I am pretty sure she will do well.”

In the film, Adhayayan Suman will be seen playing the lead role of an affluent man who is trying to come to terms with her love interest’s past. The film, helmed by Amit Kesari, is expected to release soon, and will also feature actors Angel and Anurag Sharma.