Adhyayan Suman opens up on ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut: Says she was an abusive girlfriend

Adhyayan Suman, the upcoming film by Shekhar Suman, dated Kangana Ranaut between 2008 and 2009 while they were both co-stars in Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009). Unfortunately, the former couple had a contentious split and he levelled a number of accusations against the actress. Kangana, he said, was a "abusive" girlfriend. Shekhar recently opened up about suffering criticism for publicly criticising his ex-girlfriend.

Adhyayan Suman recently remarked in an interview with News18 that despite receiving criticism for discussing his ex-girlfriend in public, he doesn't regret doing so. I discussed it as a normal person would. I mentioned it at a time when nobody was aware of my version of events. You may recall that no news conferences were scheduled. I never made a scene by claiming that bad things happened to me. Out of respect for that person and—more importantly—for myself, I just once spoke.

"If I were seeking attention, I would have discussed it in 2009 when I was in the relationship rather than in 2017," he continued. What impact does it have on my professional life? You are hired because of your talent, not because of your indiscretions. People back then judged me, but after I explained my side of the story, they came back and apologised to me. Even though I received criticism, I don't regret anything. Adhyayan Suman recently appeared in the online series Inspector Avinash, which also starred Urvashi Rautela and Randeep Hooda. Now that the year is coming to a close, the actor is getting ready to make his directorial debut with the movie Airport, which will supposedly be a slice-of-life.

