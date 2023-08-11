Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actor Vinayakan lauded for stellar villain performance in 'Jailer'

    On its first day, Jailer made an estimated Rs 72 crore worldwide, of which Rs 52 crore was generated in India. Tamil Nadu recorded a Rs 24 crore opening day revenue.

    The most-awaited Thalaivaa Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer' was released on August 10 and had a massive start at the box office. This is Rajinikanth's debut film with director Nelson Dilipkumar. Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, and others make up Rajinikanth's supporting cast. Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, and Mohanlal all made guest appearances. The protagonist is a former police officer who seeks revenge for the murder of his son.

    Malayalam actor Vinayakan is the antagonist and his role in the film can be considered as his career-best performance. He portrays the character of a Malayali gangster Varman, who steals and smuggles idols of gods and sells them overseas. Meanwhile, superstar Rajinikanth portrays the role of Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer who leads a normal family life.

    Vinayakan has received appreciation from movie fans on social media platforms for playing an extraordinary villain opposite Rajinikanth. The "Kammatipaadam" actor did a fantastic job portraying the tense villain sequences. Fahadh Faasil previously gained praise in Tamil for his villain performance in "Maamannan." Social media reports said that at one point Vinayakan's performance was on par with or better than Rajinikanth's. Vinayakan has been hailed as the best villain in recent flicks by many of the public.

    The film, which has earned great word of mouth since its initial screening, opened to Rs 52 crore (gross) revenue on day one in India. According to sources, the film has shattered multiple box office records. This contains Kollywood's biggest opening in Tamil Nadu in 2023 and the highest overall opening day India gross in 2023.

    Jailer's first-day collection set the following records:

    Biggest Opening in Tamil Nadu in 2023.
    All Time Record opening in Karnataka for Kollywood.
    Biggest Opening in Kerala in 2023 [all movies].
    Biggest Opening in AP/TG in 2023 for Kollywood.
    Overall Highest Opening Day India Gross in 2023 for Kollywood.

    'Jailer' is produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

