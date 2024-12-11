Manyata to Dilip Kumar: 8 Celebs who changed Muslim Names to Hindu

Entertainment
Many celebrities in the film industry seem Hindu by name, but are actually Muslim. Let's learn about them.
December 11th marks Dilip Kumar's 102nd birth anniversary. He was born in 1922. By name, Dilip Kumar seemed Hindu, but his real name was Mohammad Yusuf Khan.
Sूरma Bhopali from Sholay, Jagdeep, was also Muslim. His real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri.
Reena Roy is also Muslim. Reena changed her name for films. Her real name is Saira Ali.
Sanjay Dutt's wife, Manyata Dutt, is also Muslim. Her real name is Dilnawaz Shaikh.
Many people thought Madhubala was Hindu because of her name. However, she was Muslim. Her real name was Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi.
Most people considered Bollywood's Tragedy Queen, Meena Kumari, to be Hindu. However, she was Muslim. Her real name was Mahjabeen Bano.
Ajit, famous as Lion in the industry, was also Muslim. His real name was Hamid Khan Ali.
Manoj Bajpayee's wife, Neha, is also Muslim. Her real name is Shabana Raza.
