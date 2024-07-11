Did you know Madhuri Dixit was in love with THIS Indian cricketer?

Entertainment
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit once expressed her love for one of India's famous cricketer.
Madhuri stated in a 1992 interview that she was MAD about former batter Sunil Gavaskar.
She said, "I'm mad about Sunil Gavaskar. He's too sexy. I want to run after him, and he even appeared in my dream.
She was 25 years old at the time of the interview, and the cricketer was 43.
Sunil Gavaskar is recognized as one of Indian cricket's top opening batters.
He was a member of the 1983 Indian cricket team, which won its first World Cup under Kapil Dev's captaincy.