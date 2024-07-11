Entertainment

Did you know Madhuri Dixit was in love with THIS Indian cricketer?

Image credits: Instagram/Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit once expressed her love for one of India's famous cricketer.

Image credits: madhuridixitnene\ instagram

Madhuri stated in a 1992 interview that she was MAD about former batter Sunil Gavaskar.

Image credits: madhuridixitnene\ instagram

She said, "I'm mad about Sunil Gavaskar. He's too sexy. I want to run after him, and he even appeared in my dream.

Image credits: madhuridixitnene\ instagram

She was 25 years old at the time of the interview, and the cricketer was 43.

Image credits: madhuridixitnene\ instagram

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar is recognized as one of Indian cricket's top opening batters. 

Image credits: Instagram

Sunil Gavaskar

He was a member of the 1983 Indian cricket team, which won its first World Cup under Kapil Dev's captaincy.

Image credits: Getty
