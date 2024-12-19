'A lasting legacy...', Anushka Sharma shares emotional story as Ravichandran Ashwin retires [WATCH]

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India's finest bowlers, announced his retirement from international cricket, leaving fans and peers emotional. Bollywood stars like Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh honored his legacy with heartfelt tributes, celebrating his remarkable contributions to cricket

Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 10:02 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

Anushka Sharma expressed her admiration for Ravichandran Ashwin and his wife Prithi Ashwin after the renowned bowler announced his retirement from international cricket. On Wednesday, Ashwin surprised fans with the news of his retirement. The Indian Cricket Team’s official Instagram account shared an emotional video capturing Ashwin’s announcement, his interactions with teammates in the dressing room, and his moments with a few Australian players.

The NH10 actress shared the video on her Instagram Stories and bid Ashwin an emotional farewell. Anushka referred to Ashwin’s career as leaving “a lasting legacy” while tagging him. She also tagged Prithi Ashwin, adding a hug emoji and a heart emoji to her message.

Anushka has often accompanied the Indian cricket team on their tours to support her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. She shares a warm bond with the cricketers’ wives and has been seen spending time with them in the stands during matches and on outings. Since her 2018 film Zero, Anushka has focused on her personal life, taking a break from acting to spend time with Virat. Following the birth of their children, daughter Vamika and son Akaay, Anushka has prioritized family life. Reports suggest that the couple may have moved to London, but they have not commented on the speculation.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra praises Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha produced 'Girls will be Girls' [WATCH]

Other Bollywood celebrities also honored Ashwin’s retirement. Arjun Kapoor mentioned that Ashwin had given fans moments of celebration, unforgettable matches, and immeasurable pride. He expressed gratitude for Ashwin’s contributions to cricket. Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, described Ashwin as one of the greatest players, thanking him for the memories he created during his career.

