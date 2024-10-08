70th National Awards 2024: Karan Johar heads for Delhi; gets papped at airport [WATCH]

The prestigious National Awards 2024 ceremony kicks off today in New Delhi, where renowned celebrities will gather to receive their accolades. Karan Johar, recognized for Brahmastra, was spotted at Mumbai airport in a casual look, while the film secured three awards, including Best VFX and Best Music Director

The prestigious National Awards ceremony is set to begin today in New Delhi, with various celebrities who have won the awards gathering to receive their honors. Among them, Karan Johar, who has been recognized for his work on the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, was spotted at the Mumbai airport. He opted for a casual yet stylish look, wearing a white short kurta and flared pajamas. He also posed for photographers as he made his way towards the airport gate, and a video of him, shared by Snehzala, has gone viral.

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji, won three National Awards in 2024. The film, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, was recognized for its visual effects, soundtrack, and technical brilliance. Pritam was awarded Best Music Director for his work on the film, while Arijit Singh won Best Male Playback Singer. The film also claimed the award for Best VFX.

In response to the film's achievement, Ayan Mukerji expressed his happiness and gratitude. He noted that the day was special for the entire team and that he was deeply appreciative of the recognition Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva received at the National Awards. Mukerji highlighted the importance of the music in the film, emphasizing Pritam’s compositions, Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics, and Arijit Singh’s voice. He also praised the love and effort that went into creating the film, from its music to its visual effects, thanking the entire team for their collaborative work.

ALSO READ: Kerala: Actor Prayaga Martin drops cryptic Instagram story amid drug case involvement

Following the success of Brahmastra, fans are eagerly anticipating the film’s sequel. In December 2023, reports surfaced that Ranveer Singh had been finalized for the role of Dev in the sequel, which stars Ranbir Kapoor. Insiders revealed that Ranveer had signed the contract, though scripting for the second part is still ongoing. The film is expected to begin production in 2025, as Ayan Mukerji is currently involved with War 2, and Ranveer Singh is preparing to shoot Baiju Bawra. However, no official announcement regarding the sequel's timeline has been made yet.

Latest Videos