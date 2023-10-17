69th National Film Awards: Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' wins 5 awards, list here

Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sardar Udham' is shining bright at the 69th National Film Awards. The historical drama directed by Shoojit Sircar received multiple honors including Best Hindi Film. Apart from this, the film won many other awards. Scroll below to see the full list.

Awards for 'Sardar Udham'

In addition to being voted Best Hindi Film, it also received accolades for Best Cinematography (Avik Mukhopadhyay), Best Audiography (Sinoy Joseph), Best Production Design (Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta), and Best Costume Design (Veera Kapur Ee).

About 'Sardar Udham'

Sardar Udham is a biographical historical drama film directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Rising Sun Films in conjunction with Kino Works, set to be released in India in 2021. Shubhendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah wrote the screenplay, with Bhattacharya also writing the story based on team research and Shah also composing the dialogues while playing a supporting part.

Based on the life of Udham Singh, a Punjabi freedom fighter who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar, the film starred Vicky Kaushal as the titular character, with Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Amol Parashar, Banita Sandhu, and Kirsty Averton in supporting roles.