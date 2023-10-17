Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    69th National Film Awards: Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' wins 5 awards, list here

    The historical drama directed by Shoojit Sircar received multiple honors including Best Hindi Film.

    69th National Film Awards: Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' wins 5 awards, list here RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 4:28 PM IST

    Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sardar Udham' is shining bright at the 69th National Film Awards. The historical drama directed by Shoojit Sircar received multiple honors including Best Hindi Film. Apart from this, the film won many other awards. Scroll below to see the full list.

    Awards for 'Sardar Udham'

    In addition to being voted Best Hindi Film, it also received accolades for Best Cinematography (Avik Mukhopadhyay), Best Audiography (Sinoy Joseph), Best Production Design (Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta), and Best Costume Design (Veera Kapur Ee).

    ALSO READ:  69th National Film Awards 2023 Live Updates: Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun and more win awards

    About 'Sardar Udham' 

    Sardar Udham is a biographical historical drama film directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Rising Sun Films in conjunction with Kino Works, set to be released in India in 2021. Shubhendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah wrote the screenplay, with Bhattacharya also writing the story based on team research and Shah also composing the dialogues while playing a supporting part.

    Based on the life of Udham Singh, a Punjabi freedom fighter who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar, the film starred Vicky Kaushal as the titular character, with Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Amol Parashar, Banita Sandhu, and Kirsty Averton in supporting roles.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 4:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    69th National Film Awards: Ranbir Kapoor feels 'uneasy'? Actor goes away from wife Alia Bhatt - WATCH vma

    69th National Film Awards: Ranbir Kapoor feels 'uneasy'? Actor goes away from wife Alia Bhatt - WATCH

    Same Sex Marriage Verdict: Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others react to Supreme Court's decision; READ

    Same-Sex Marriage Verdict: Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others react to Supreme Court's decision; READ

    National Film Awards 2023: Karan Johar feels 'emotionally overwhelmed' with win of Shershaah vma

    69th National Film Awards: Karan Johar feels 'emotionally overwhelmed' with win of Shershaah

    69th National Film Awards: Buchi Babu Sana terms Sukumar 'guru', thanks him as 'Uppena' wins Best Telugu Film

    69th National Film Awards: Buchi Babu Sana terms Sukumar 'guru', thanks him as 'Uppena' wins Best Telugu Film

    National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt wears her wedding saree for the 69th National Film Awards ceremony RKK

    69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt wears her wedding saree for the awards ceremony

    Recent Stories

    We are just waiting Israeli shares heart-wrenching story of father missing since Hamas attacks (WATCH) snt

    'We're just waiting': Israeli shares heart-wrenching story of father missing since Hamas attacks (WATCH)

    Israel-Hamas War: It's business as usual in Jerusalem amid escalating tensions vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: It's business as usual in Jerusalem amid escalating tensions

    Cricket Top 5 run-scorer in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 so far

    Top 5 run-scorer in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 so far

    Chocolate Box to Albums : 7 best birthday gifts for your best friends rkn

    Chocolate Box to Albums : 7 best birthday gifts for your best friends

    Tamil Nadu: Several dead as explosions rock Virudhunagar firecracker units; check details AJR

    Tamil Nadu: Six dead as explosions rock Virudhunagar firecracker units; check details

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon