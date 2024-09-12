'Where is Alia Bhatt?' Netizens question as Ranbir Kapoor-Neetu perform Ganpati Visarjan

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor is carrying on the tradition that the late actor Rishi Kapoor established. He along with his mom Neetu Kapoor performed Ganpati Visarjan as part of their family tradition.

Ranbir Kapoor was seen performing Ganpati Visarjan on September 11, 2024, alongside his mother and actress Neetu Kapoor. In the video, Ranbir is carrying on the tradition that the late actor Rishi Kapoor established. Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor performed Ganpati Visarjan as part of their family tradition. Ranbir was seen lifting Lord Ganesha's idol before it was taken for visarjan (a Sanskrit term that means farewell and refers to the ritual of immersing an idol or deity into a body of water to mark the end of a festival or religious ceremony in Hindu tradition), while Neetu was seen instructing the staff. The mother and son are then seen praying with folded hands.

The video

Ganpati Visarjan in RK Studios

Raj Kapoor founded the Ganpati Visarjan at his RK Studios in 1952, alongside his father Prithviraj Kapoor. The filmmaker-actor was known for hosting all festivals at his studio with his family and staff members. Apart from the Kapoors, Salman Khan's family is also known for its secularism, as they celebrate all Indian festivals with their relatives and friends.

Ranbir Kapoor's professional front

Ranbir last appeared in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. He'll next appear in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where he plays Lord Ram. The epic drama is based on the ancient texts of the sage Valmiki. Sai Pallavi has been placed opposite Ranbir to play Goddess Sita. The film also stars Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and others in pivotal roles. The actor is also set to film Sandeep's Animal Park later in 2025.

