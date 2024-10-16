'True heroism is..': Divya Khosla questions Alia Bhatt's integrity amidst Jigra's controversial ticket claims

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Divya Khosla has taken a stand against Alia Bhatt regarding Jigra, accusing her of manipulating ticket sales. She demands clarity on the film's box office numbers.

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 1:57 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 1:57 PM IST

    Divya Khosla has once again called out Alia Bhatt regarding her latest film, Jigra. The actress and producer alleged that Alia and Karan Johar engaged in “fake ticket bookings” to inflate the film's box office figures. To substantiate her claims, Divya shared a photo of an empty theater showing Jigra, suggesting that the film’s success might not be as genuine as reported.

    In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Divya stated, “Alia doesn’t need to resort to such tactics; she’s already well-established. True heroism is in speaking against wrongdoing. Let the audience decide based on merit, not money and power.” Her remarks reflect a growing concern in the industry about the authenticity of box office numbers, especially in the wake of COVID-19, which has significantly impacted smaller production houses.

    Divya elaborated on her worries about manipulated box office collections, asserting that many smaller films have struggled as a result. “I saw an empty theater, yet Jigra’s opening figures were inflated. That needs serious correction,” she said, emphasizing the disparity between reported earnings and actual attendance.

    She also noted, “We are creative people, not part of a share market. By releasing fake box office numbers, certain media persons highlight subpar films while neglecting successful ones.” Divya argued that this manipulation can create an unfair playing field, making it difficult for new talent to break into the industry.

    The controversy escalated when Divya tweeted about her experience at a Mumbai cinema, expressing frustration over the empty screening of Jigra. “Went to the Jigra show at the Citi Mall PVR. The theatre was empty… Wonder why paid media is silent,” she posted, encouraging audiences to question the integrity of the reported figures.

    Jigra, featuring Alia Bhatt and directed by Vasan Bala, premiered on October 11. The film reportedly earned Rs 4.55 crore on its opening day and totaled Rs 16.75 crore over its opening weekend. The ongoing discourse around its box office performance raises critical questions about the transparency and credibility of film promotions in the industry.

