Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The Royals' teaser OUT: Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter make OTT debut, Zeenat Aman returns to the screen!

    The Royals cast includes Bhumi Pednekar, Ishan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny.

    'The Royals' teaser OUT: Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter make OTT debut, Zeenat Aman returns to the screen! RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 12:37 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

    When an entitled Prince Charming meets a startup genius, they will undoubtedly collide! Will their goals collide, two cultures collide, or possibly ignite an unexpected romance? 'The Royals' is Netflix's first partnership with Pritish Nandy Communications, spanning palace gates to boardroom disputes. The irresistible chemistry between Bhumi Pednekar, who is making her series debut, and Ishaan Khatter anchors the contemporary Indian royalty rom-com series.

    The teaser

    The teaser for The Royals begins with Ishaan in a royal avatar and soon, we get photos of Ishaan and Bhumi dancing and exchanging glances. The teaser merely shows the characters and the royal structure of the play. It combines passion, desire, ambition, and the attraction of royalty.

    Also read: Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Kamal Haasan OUT, Vijay Sethupathi IN as the host of popular reality show; read details

    Cast

    The series, directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, tries to depict a new-age relationship. Joining Pednekar and Khatter is the iconic Zeenat Aman, who returns to screens in a very special appearance and marks her Netflix debut. Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny complete this cast. 

    The preview for The Royals will undoubtedly remind you of the British TV drama Bridgerton. Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy are the show's creators and producers. The show marks the web series debut of Bhumi Pednekar, who started her journey in the Indian film industry with the superhit 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' alongside Ayushman Khurana. Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan will also make his OTT debut. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Darshan Thoogudeepa faint in Bengaluru jail? Actors facing health issues post Renuka Swamy murder case; read details RBA

    Did Darshan Thoogudeepa faint in Bengaluru jail? Actors facing health issues post Renuka Swamy murder case

    Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Kamal Haasan OUT, Vijay Sethupathi IN as the host of popular reality show; read details RBA

    Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Kamal Haasan OUT, Vijay Sethupathi IN as the host of popular reality show; read details

    Thangalaan Who is Malavika Mohanan? Is she playing goddess in Chiyaan Vikram's movie? Read this RBA

    Thangalaan: Who is Malavika Mohanan? Is she playing goddess in Chiyaan Vikram's movie? Read this

    Katrina Kaif replies to woman who reviewed her Kay Beauty brand, 'So happy that you are..' RKK

    Katrina Kaif replies to woman who reviewed her Kay Beauty brand, 'So happy that you are..'

    Stree 2 REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's horror worth your time? Read this RBA

    Stree 2 REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's horror worth your time? Read this

    Recent Stories

    Ayodhya Bhakti Path hit by major theft, FIR lodged as lights worth Rs 50 lakh go missing AJR

    Ayodhya's Bhakti Path hit by major theft, FIR lodged as lights worth Rs 50 lakh go missing

    Indian Army Captain killed in Doda encounter during search for 4 terrorists in J&K vkp

    BREAKING: Indian Army Captain killed in Doda encounter during search for 4 terrorists in J&K

    cricket "Champions Trophy won't be played in Pakistan": Basit Ali warns PCB over hosting ICC tournament scr

    "Champions Trophy won't be played in Pakistan": Basit Ali warns PCB over hosting ICC tournament

    Ilish Bhapa to Paturi-7 Ilish dishes to enjoy in Monsoon RBA EAI

    Ilish Bhapa to Paturi-7 Ilish dishes to enjoy in Monsoon

    Hockey India retires Paris Olympics bronze medallist PR Sreejesh's No.16 jersey to honour star goalkeeper snt

    Hockey India retires Olympics bronze medallist PR Sreejesh's No.16 jersey to honour star goalkeeper

    Recent Videos

    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon