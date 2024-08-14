'The Royals' teaser OUT: Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter make OTT debut, Zeenat Aman returns to the screen!

When an entitled Prince Charming meets a startup genius, they will undoubtedly collide! Will their goals collide, two cultures collide, or possibly ignite an unexpected romance? 'The Royals' is Netflix's first partnership with Pritish Nandy Communications, spanning palace gates to boardroom disputes. The irresistible chemistry between Bhumi Pednekar, who is making her series debut, and Ishaan Khatter anchors the contemporary Indian royalty rom-com series.

The teaser

The teaser for The Royals begins with Ishaan in a royal avatar and soon, we get photos of Ishaan and Bhumi dancing and exchanging glances. The teaser merely shows the characters and the royal structure of the play. It combines passion, desire, ambition, and the attraction of royalty.

Cast

The series, directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, tries to depict a new-age relationship. Joining Pednekar and Khatter is the iconic Zeenat Aman, who returns to screens in a very special appearance and marks her Netflix debut. Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny complete this cast.

The preview for The Royals will undoubtedly remind you of the British TV drama Bridgerton. Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy are the show's creators and producers. The show marks the web series debut of Bhumi Pednekar, who started her journey in the Indian film industry with the superhit 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' alongside Ayushman Khurana. Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan will also make his OTT debut.

