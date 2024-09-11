'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show 2' to premiere on THIS date! Know when, where to watch

Kapil Sharma will return for the second season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. On Wednesday, the comedian tweeted a new ad for his upcoming comedy program, which will launch on Netflix on September 21. New episodes of the show will be available on the streaming site every Saturday beginning that week. Apart from Kapil Sharma, the new commercial trailer also featured Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, and Archana Puran Singh. In the video, they all promised a laugh riot and pledged to transform our 'Shanivaars' into 'fun-ivaars'.

The first season of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show aired in March of this year and featured various guests, including Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky and Sunny Kaushal, Imtiaz Ali, among others. However, Kapil and his teammates finished the season in May.

However, it should be mentioned that Sumona Chakravarti is still absent from TGIKS season 2. Earlier this year, while Sumona was in Romania for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, a report circulated stating she did not leave The Kapil Sharma project by choice but was instead unaware of the comedian's new project, The Great Indian Kapil Show. It was also stated that Sumona was disillusioned and "upset" with Kapil.

