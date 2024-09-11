Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show 2' to premiere on THIS date! Know when, where to watch

    'The Great Indian Kapil Show 2' will launch on Netflix from September 21.

    'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show 2' to premiere on THIS date! Know when, where to watch RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 11:50 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

    Kapil Sharma will return for the second season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. On Wednesday, the comedian tweeted a new ad for his upcoming comedy program, which will launch on Netflix on September 21. New episodes of the show will be available on the streaming site every Saturday beginning that week. Apart from Kapil Sharma, the new commercial trailer also featured Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, and Archana Puran Singh. In the video, they all promised a laugh riot and pledged to transform our 'Shanivaars' into 'fun-ivaars'. 

    The promo

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

    Also read: IIFA 2024 event: Rana Daggubati touches Shah Rukh Khan's feet, says 'Being South Indian' (Watch video)

    The first season of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show aired in March of this year and featured various guests, including Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky and Sunny Kaushal, Imtiaz Ali, among others. However, Kapil and his teammates finished the season in May.

    However, it should be mentioned that Sumona Chakravarti is still absent from TGIKS season 2. Earlier this year, while Sumona was in Romania for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, a report circulated stating she did not leave The Kapil Sharma project by choice but was instead unaware of the comedian's new project, The Great Indian Kapil Show. It was also stated that Sumona was disillusioned and "upset" with Kapil.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Love you bhai...', Karan Johar shares photos with Shah Rukh Khan from IIFA; calls him 'family' ATG

    'Love you bhai...', Karan Johar shares photos with Shah Rukh Khan from IIFA; calls him 'family'

    Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Will Vijay Sethupathi host the show? Know promo release date RBA

    Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Will Vijay Sethupathi host the show? Know promo release date

    IIFA 2024 event: Rana Daggubati touches Shah Rukh Khan's feet, says 'Being South Indian' (Watch video) RKK

    IIFA 2024 event: Rana Daggubati touches Shah Rukh Khan's feet, says 'Being South Indian' (Watch video)

    KBC 16: Cancer survivor contestant Akshay Narang exits show over Rs 25 lakh history question NTI

    KBC 16: Cancer survivor contestant Akshay Narang exits show over Rs 25 lakh history question

    Actress Ramya aka Divya Spandana clarifies rumours on social media about her marriage vkp

    ‘I've been married off many times by…’: Actress Ramya aka Divya Spandana clarifies marriage rumours

    Recent Stories

    First triple-fold smartphone! Huawei unveils Mate XT just few hours after iPhone 16 launch (WATCH) gcw

    First triple-fold smartphone! Huawei unveils Mate XT just few hours after iPhone 16 launch (WATCH)

    Love you bhai...', Karan Johar shares photos with Shah Rukh Khan from IIFA; calls him 'family' ATG

    'Love you bhai...', Karan Johar shares photos with Shah Rukh Khan from IIFA; calls him 'family'

    football FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Colombia stun Argentina, Paraguay beat Brazil scr

    FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Colombia stun Argentina, Paraguay beat Brazil

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 11: Check price of 18k, 22k, 24k ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 11: Check price of 18k, 22k, 24k

    Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Will Vijay Sethupathi host the show? Know promo release date RBA

    Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Will Vijay Sethupathi host the show? Know promo release date

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon