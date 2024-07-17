'Support for me should not turn into hate campaign against him...' Asif Ali on Ramesh Narayan controversy

Music director Ramesh Narayan faced online backlash for allegedly disrespecting actor Asif Ali at an event, however, the latter has urged fans to refrain from a hate campaign and to respect privacy.

Kochi: Actor Asif Ali responded to the controversy surrounding musician Ramesh Narayan on Wednesday, urging netizens to avoid fueling hate campaigns on social media. He emphasized that personal issues should remain private. At a movie promotion event held at St. Albert's College in Ernakulam, Asif Ali addressed the controversy alongside actress Amala Paul, who showed her support for him and commended his graceful handling of the situation.

"Speaking in support of me and posting on social media should not turn into a hate campaign against someone else. I understand what he is going through. Please don’t turn this into a hate campaign. Thank you so much for all of your support," he said.

Asif Ali acknowledged the difficulties Ramesh Narayan is facing, expressing appreciation for the public's support while also empathizing with Narayan's situation. He believes Narayan's actions were likely a fleeting mistake, not a deliberate act, and doesn't require an apology.

Ramesh Narayan, a renowned music director, has sparked outrage after a video showed him declining an award from Asif Ali, leading to widespread criticism on social media, with many accusing him of disrespecting the actor during the ceremony.

At the trailer launch of the upcoming anthology series 'Manorathangal', which features stories penned by the celebrated writer M T Vasudevan Nair, actor Asif Ali was scheduled to present an award to Ramesh Narayan. He, who scored the music for one of the segments in the series, directed by Jayaraj, surprisingly declined the award presented by Asif Ali. Instead, he requested that the award be given to him by the director, Jayaraj.



