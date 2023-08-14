Bengaluru: 'Jailer' breaks records; Rajinikanth-starrer gets 1 am, 4 am and 7 am shows

The blockbuster film "Jailer," starring Rajnikanth, creates unprecedented excitement among Indian audiences, prompting special showtimes at 1 am, 4 am, and 7 am in a Bengaluru theater. The movie's immense success surpasses 150 crores, with fans' fervor leading to unique screenings and holidays for its release.

The jaw-dropping reaction of the Indian audience to the hit film 'Jailer', starring the legendary Superstar Rajnikanth, has done something totally spontaneous. It has grabbed special showtimes at a Bengaluru theatre, and not just at regular hours -- they are at 1 am, 4 am, and 7 am!

This is the first time anything like this has happened in Indian cinema. The movie's success is like wildfire, making people rush to buy tickets and the movie has already surpassed 150 crores at the box office. People all over the country are loving it.



The series of holidays from August 12 to August 15, has created a huge demand for tickets, and a theatre in Bengaluru has decided to introduce never before showtimes for the craze of the fans.

The Lakshmi cinemas in Bengaluru have introduced late-night and early-morning showtimes on 15th August, Independence Day. A Twitter account, Karnataka Talkies (@KA_Talkies) has tweeted regarding this update, stating “Due to high ticket pressure, 1 AM 4 AM & 7 AM special shows allotted in Bengaluru's Lakshmi Cinema on Aug 15th, 1 am/4 am shows on Day 6 -Never happened before for any films!”

This proves how much power Rajnikanth has over his fans. At the start, 'Jailer' hit it big in Bengaluru. The timing was on its side with a long weekend, and that helped the film make a whopping Rs 70 crore on day one. The excitement didn't stop there -- even on the third day, it brought in Rs 35 crore.



The craze of Rajnikanth’s fans has left the Indian Industry spellbound, with some of the companies in Bengaluru announcing a holiday for the employees on the opening day and offering tickets to them on the first day itself!

Nelson Dilipkumar, the director of the movie has been praised for the movie and also has received a positive response from the audience. 'Jailer' didn't just get a lot of money; it also got a lot of love from fans and reviewers.