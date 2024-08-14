'Fashion 2' in the making? Director Madhur Bhandarkar spills beans on film's sequel

The 2008 film 'Fashion' was one of Madhur Bhandarkar's most praised films, and is notable for its realistic depiction of the fashion business.

The 2008 film 'Fashion' was one of Madhur Bhandarkar's most praised films, and is notable for its realistic depiction of the fashion business. The film starred Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Mugdha Godse, Arjun Bajwa, Arbaaz Khan, Samir Soni, and others. The film looks into the glamorous yet difficult world of modeling, examining the highs, lows, and ugly aspects of the business. Even after so many years, the film is still widely debated on numerous social media sites.

'Fashion 2' in the making?

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Madhur Bhandarkar revealed that a sequel to 'Fashion' may be in the works, which is good news for entertainment aficionados. The director noted how the fashion industry has transformed, particularly with the emergence of social media, which has turned the attention away from supermodels and toward celebrities as showstoppers. Bhandarkar believes there is enough material to make an interesting sequel or even a series. However, he believes that 'Fashion 2' would be better suited to a cinematic format.

'Fashion 2' is likely to be based on

The Heroine film director is intrigued by the demise of supermodels in today's environment when influencers and Bollywood celebs are engaged as showstoppers. He posed the query, "Where have the supermodels gone?" Today, a girl from a small town might be a model or an influencer. The director intends to emphasize these topics in the fashion sequel.

It is wondered if Priyanka Chopra would return to Bollywood and it would be interesting to see her persona compete against Bollywood stars in the fashion sector. While nothing has been confirmed, fans are impatiently awaiting an official announcement on the sequel. Madhur Bhandarkar's most recent film, Babli Bouncer, which starred Tamannaah Bhatia, was released in 2022 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

