    'Dune: Part 2': Adivi Sesh hails film 'Stunning', wonders how Timothee Chalamet- Zendaya pulled their roles

    Adivi Sesh recently expressed his adoration for Denis Villeneuve’s 'Dune: Part 2’ on social media. The film also stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, and Rebecca Ferguson in lead roles.

    'Dune: Part 2': Adivi Sesh hails film 'Stunning', wonders how Timothee Chalamet- Zendaya pulled their roles NIR
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

    Actor Adivi Sesh recently took to social media to express his admiration for one of Hollywood's most anticipated releases of 2024 - 'Dune: Part Two.' Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on March 4, Adivi Sesh shared a poster of 'Dune: Part Two' along with a caption that exuded sheer excitement. "#DunePart2 is stunning. So many scenes that make the audience go 'WOW' or 'How did they do that?'... Loved the whistle-worthy mass moments!"

    Adivi Sesh's social media post 

    His glowing endorsement sparked a flurry of reactions from fans and followers, who echoed his sentiments about the film's breathtaking visuals and impactful sequences. Some even drew parallels between 'Dune: Part Two' and the iconic Telugu blockbuster 'Khaleja' noting similarities in certain frames and the overall grandeur of the narrative.

    Apart from his appreciation for 'Dune: Part Two,' Adivi Sesh recently attended special screenings of Bollywood films 'Article 370' and 'Laapataa Ladies' where he commended the cast and crew for their remarkable work.

    Also read: 'Sitaare Zameen Par': Darsheel Safary gets 'emotional' as he reunites with Aamir Khan after 16 years, see post

    'Dune: Part Two'

    Directed by Denis Villeneuve and backed by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, The movie continues the epic saga adapted from Frank Herbert's acclaimed novel. The sequel delves deeper into the mystical odyssey of Paul Atreides as he embarks on a quest for revenge against those who destroyed his family, all while grappling with monumental choices that could alter the fate of the universe.

    Released in theaters on March 1, 2024, in both English and Hindi languages, 'Dune: Part Two' promises audiences an immersive cinematic experience like no other. Looking ahead, Adivi Sesh has exciting projects in the pipeline, including the Pan-Indian action drama 'Dacoit,' co-starring Shruti Haasan, and the spy-thriller 'G2' featuring Banita Sandhu and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles.

