    'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga dismisses rumors about Bobby Deol's character being 'Mute', 'Step-brother'

    Bobby Deol's character in the upcoming film 'Animal' has gotten a lot of attention and while the trailer has no dialogue of him, fans speculated that he might play the 'mute' in the film.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

    'Animal', starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Manndana is one of the year's most talked-about films. Fans are excited for the film's release not just because of the captivating storyline and the thrilling teaser, but also because of the excellent cast. As a result, numerous ideas have been speculating around Bobby Deol's character in the film, such as whether he is a mute or the stepbrother of Ranbir Kapoor's character. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director, recently refuted both of these notions.

    Since numerous fan theories suggest the same, a video of the director has surfaced on Reddit in which the interviewer asked him if Bobby was mute and/or Ranbir Kapoor's step-brother in the film. Sandeep refuted these notions, claiming that nothing like this exists.

    The video

    Vanga denied fan theories about Bobby Deol being mute or the stepbrother
    byu/P_Dawg11 inBollyBlindsNGossip

    Bobby Deol's character has gotten a lot of attention. Fans are eagerly awaiting Animal's release to see his plot play out. Bobby recently explained how he was cast in the film.

    Also Read: 'Animal': Censor Board lists six changes ahead of film's release, asks to reduce intimate scenes

    Bobby Deol on how he got the film

    Bobby said that the team had a photo of me from when I wasn't working, but I used to play in the Celebrity Cricket League. Sandeep told me that he wanted me in the film because of the expression I had in the photo. I thought good, unemployed days were also useful.

    'Animal' is said to be the longing running film with the time duration of 3 hours and 23 minutes. The film will be in theaters on December 01 and will be clashing with Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur'. 

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
