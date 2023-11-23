Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Animal' Exclusive: Bobby Deol on his body transformation, "Requested hotel staff to open gym at 5 am"

    Bobby Deol said that he had seen Ranbir Kapoor so many times and always felt that his body was amazing which left him wondering how he would make his look good on screen.

    Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol-starrer 'Animal' is all set to release on December 1, 2023. On Thursday, the cast was in Delhi to unveil the film's trailer and the response was fantastic. While the film is currently the talk of the town, Bobby Deol's body transformation has caught everyone's eye. In the press conference, Ranbir and Bobby shared their bare-chested climax scene and the hard work that went into building the physique. 

    Bobby Deol on his body transformation

    Bobby said that he had seen Ranbir so many times and always felt that his body was amazing which left him wondering how he would make his look good on screen. "I used to wake up at 5 a.m. and request the hotel staff to open the gym but they used to hesitate and refuse, we had our own share of struggles," he said. 

    Ranbir Kapoor shares funny incident

    Ranbir said that he worked on his body for the past 1 year as they had to shoot the climax fighting scene. He said, "My trainer and I worked really hard, we were in London doing all the workouts in the gym. Suddenly when Bobby sir came and removed his shirt, my trainer and I looked at each other and said, 'Laag gyi bhai' (we are gone) no one will see my body."

    Also Read: Exclusive: Rashmika Mandanna hails 'Animal' role as her best so far, opens up on working with Ranbir Kapoor

    About 'Animal'

    'Animal' is co-wrote, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who also directed the Shahid Kapoor-starrer film 'Kabir Singh'. The film is one of the longest Indian films in recent memory, clocking in at 201 minutes. The plot revolves around a difficult relationship between a father and his son, Arjun Singh (Ranbir Kapoor)'s (Ranbir Kapoor) love for his father, Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor). Balbir Singh, who is constantly away on business, is unable to understand the intensity of his son's love. Arjun Singh's strong feelings for his father and family, paradoxically, produce conflict among them.

