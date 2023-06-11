WTC Final: Australia crowned World Test Champions; India's top batting order faces flak for poor show

An impressive all-round show powered Australia to their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) title with a comprehensive win over a lacklustre India at The Oval, London on Sunday.

A powerful all-round show from the mighty Australians powered them to a comprehensive 209-run victory to lift the World Test Championship (WTC) title against a lacklustre Team India at the Oval, London, on Sunday. The gruelling content saw the Aussies showcase a remarkable performance against Rohit Sharma and Co., who struggled in most departments of the game - especially the top order failed to bring forth their batting prowess to the forth.

Following Australia's comprehensive win to lift the WTC trophy, India's top batting order faced massive criticism for their underwhelming performance in the crucial encounter. Several key batters like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Vriat Kohli struggled to make an impact, leading to a disappointing batting display.

Barring for Ajinkya Rahane, the batters failed to deliver under pressure against a lethal Australian bowling attack, the poor showing sparked discussions about the team's overall strategy and the need for better consistency in their batting lineup.

Despite this setback, the Indian team remains a formidable force in international cricket, and they will undoubtedly be eager to bounce back stronger in future tournaments.

Player of the Match - Travis Head | 1st innings - 163 and 2nd innings - 18

Disappointed Indian fans took to Twitter to lambast a poor show by Indian batters. Here's a look at some of the reactions: