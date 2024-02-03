IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Jaiswal's 'one-man show' applauded; becomes 3rd youngest Indian to hit Test double ton

Yashasvi Jaiswal's remarkable double century off 290 deliveries in India's second Test against England at Vizag featured 19 boundaries and seven sixes, contributing significantly to India's total over 112 overs.

Young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal struck his maiden double century as India concluded their first innings at 396 on the second day of the second Test against England in Vishakhapatnam on Saturday. Jaiswal's remarkable innings comprised 209 runs off 290 deliveries, featuring 19 boundaries and seven sixes, contributing significantly to India's total over 112 overs.

Jaiswal, thus, became the third youngest Indian to score a double hundred in Test cricket. The batter got to the landmark with a four against England spinner Shoaib Bashir to achieve the feat at the age of 22 years and 36 days.

Vinod Kambli holds the record as the youngest Indian to score a Test double hundred, achieving the milestone at 21 years and 32 days against England in 1993. Kambli secured his second double century at 21 years and 54 days against Zimbabwe. Sunil Gavaskar became the second youngest Indian to reach a Test double hundred, accomplishing the feat at the age of 21 years and 277 days.

Yashasvi Jaiswal joins the ranks of Sourav Ganguly, Vinod Kambli, and Gautam Gambhir as the fourth Indian left-handed batsman to notch a double century in Test cricket.

Jaiswal marked his Test debut against the West Indies last year with a score of 171. In the series opener in Hyderabad, he contributed 80 runs, albeit in a match that India lost by 28 runs.

A double century was precisely what Jaiswal had envisioned when he concluded Day 1 of the second Test between India and England unbeaten on 179 runs. “I wanted to play it session by session. When they were bowling well, I just wanted to get through that spell. Initially, the wicket was damp and there was spin and bounce, with a bit of seam. However, I wanted to convert the loose balls, and play till the end," he said.

“I would love to double this up, and play till the end for the team. I want to recover well for tomorrow now. The pitch played a bit differently, in the morning it was a bit damp and then it settled. With the older ball, there was some bounce,” Jaiswal told broadcasters after stumps on Friday.

Following his stunning feat, several cricketers, experts and fans took to social media to laud Jaiswal's one-man show against Ben Stokes & Co. James Anderson (3/47), Rehan Ahmed (3/65) and Shoaib Bashir (3/138) picked up three wickets for England.

