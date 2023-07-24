WATCH: Virat Kohli's doppelganger hopes to meet 'idol' one day; uncanny resemblance takes internet by storm

Meet Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana, whose striking resemblance to former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is taking the internet by storm, leaving everyone amazed

In the world, it is believed that each person has seven doppelgangers, and the phenomenon of finding celebrity lookalikes always intrigues social media users. From Elon Musk to Rajinikanth, people have come across individuals who bear striking resemblances to famous figures worldwide. Recently, the internet was amazed by the doppelganger of former Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli.

Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana, has been gaining popularity online due to his uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli. His story was featured on Humans of Bombay, where he shared how he often gets mistaken for the cricketer and expressed his wish to meet Kohli at least once to tell him that he is a fan. Despite being Kartik Sharma, he is often approached by people for selfies, believing him to be Virat Kohli.

“I know what you're thinking, but nope, I'm not Virat Kohli! I'm Kartik Sharma, from Haryana – a software engineer. But yes, people swarm me for pictures everywhere I go. And even though I couldn't make a career in it, cricket is my true passion and Virat Kohli is my idol. Hopefully one day, I'll get to live my dream and meet him!” read the caption.

The video showcasing Kartik Sharma's resemblance to the cricketer was met with amusement on the internet, with many expressing their inability to distinguish between the two. Some even playfully suggested conspiracy theories, joking that perhaps he secretly replaces Virat Kohli on certain days without anyone knowing.

While some found the likeness intriguing, others remarked that there's a difference between naturally looking like someone and intentionally trying to imitate them. Nevertheless, many appreciated Kartik Sharma's striking resemblance to Virat Kohli, considering him lucky to share such similarity with his idol.

In a similar incident a few months earlier, a food blogger discovered a doppelganger of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This lookalike ran a 'chaat' stall in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The street vendor was seen dressed like the politician, donning the iconic Kejriwal glasses, signature cap, and sweater, which added to the uncanny resemblance.

Overall, the internet's fascination with celebrity doppelgangers continues to captivate users as they come across intriguing instances of striking resemblances to famous personalities like Virat Kohli and Arvind Kejriwal.