Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Virat Kohli's doppelganger hopes to meet 'idol' one day; uncanny resemblance takes internet by storm

    Meet Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana, whose striking resemblance to former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is taking the internet by storm, leaving everyone amazed

    WATCH Virat Kohli's doppelganger hopes to meet 'idol' one day; uncanny resemblance takes internet by storm snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 2:19 PM IST

    In the world, it is believed that each person has seven doppelgangers, and the phenomenon of finding celebrity lookalikes always intrigues social media users. From Elon Musk to Rajinikanth, people have come across individuals who bear striking resemblances to famous figures worldwide. Recently, the internet was amazed by the doppelganger of former Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli.

    Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana, has been gaining popularity online due to his uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli. His story was featured on Humans of Bombay, where he shared how he often gets mistaken for the cricketer and expressed his wish to meet Kohli at least once to tell him that he is a fan. Despite being Kartik Sharma, he is often approached by people for selfies, believing him to be Virat Kohli.

    Also read: IND vs WI 2023: Virat Kohli says he's 'charged up' when faced with challenges after scoring 29th Test ton

    “I know what you're thinking, but nope, I'm not Virat Kohli! I'm Kartik Sharma, from Haryana – a software engineer. But yes, people swarm me for pictures everywhere I go. And even though I couldn't make a career in it, cricket is my true passion and Virat Kohli is my idol. Hopefully one day, I'll get to live my dream and meet him!” read the caption.

    The video showcasing Kartik Sharma's resemblance to the cricketer was met with amusement on the internet, with many expressing their inability to distinguish between the two. Some even playfully suggested conspiracy theories, joking that perhaps he secretly replaces Virat Kohli on certain days without anyone knowing.

    While some found the likeness intriguing, others remarked that there's a difference between naturally looking like someone and intentionally trying to imitate them. Nevertheless, many appreciated Kartik Sharma's striking resemblance to Virat Kohli, considering him lucky to share such similarity with his idol.

    Also read: Virat Kohli ends long wait for overseas Test ton, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar record in 500th Match

    In a similar incident a few months earlier, a food blogger discovered a doppelganger of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This lookalike ran a 'chaat' stall in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The street vendor was seen dressed like the politician, donning the iconic Kejriwal glasses, signature cap, and sweater, which added to the uncanny resemblance.

    Overall, the internet's fascination with celebrity doppelgangers continues to captivate users as they come across intriguing instances of striking resemblances to famous personalities like Virat Kohli and Arvind Kejriwal.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 2:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Emerging Asia Cup, India A vs Pak A: Sai Sudharsan dismissed on no-ball? Incident that sparked debate osf

    Emerging Asia Cup, India A vs Pak A: Sai Sudharsan dismissed on no-ball? Incident that sparked debate

    Cricket Ashes 2023: Rain spoils England's victory chances; Australia retains the Ashes urn osf

    Ashes 2023: Rain spoils England's victory chances; Australia retains the Ashes urn

    Cricket IND vs WI 2023: Rohit Sharma's last 30 Test Innings; A Record of consistency osf

    IND vs WI 2023: Rohit Sharma sets a record with double-digit scores in 30 consecutive Test innings

    Cricket IND vs WI 2023: India's bowling coach criticises defensive approach of West Indian batters on slow pitch osf

    IND vs WI 2023: India's bowling coach criticises defensive approach of West Indian batters on slow pitch

    Cricket Ashes 2023: England's chances hang in the balance as Rain threatens on Day 5 osf

    Ashes 2023: England's chances hang in the balance as Rain threatens on Day 5

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone SE 4 could be delayed until 2025 Here is why gcw

    Apple iPhone SE 4 could be delayed until 2025; Here's why

    PlayStation 5 gets Rs 7500 discount for limited period starting July 25 Where to buy and other details gcw

    PlayStation 5 gets Rs 7,500 discount for limited period starting July 25; Where to buy and other details

    Cricket Emerging Asia Cup, India A vs Pak A: Sai Sudharsan dismissed on no-ball? Incident that sparked debate osf

    Emerging Asia Cup, India A vs Pak A: Sai Sudharsan dismissed on no-ball? Incident that sparked debate

    Explosive traces found on foreign grain ship to Ukraine, claims Russia's security service snt

    Explosive traces found on foreign grain ship to Ukraine, claims Russia's security service

    Now Rajasthan woman travels to Pakistan to meet Facebook friend of 4 years AJR

    Now, Rajasthan woman travels to Pakistan to meet Facebook friend of 4 years

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon