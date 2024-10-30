IPL 2025: Virat Kohli poised to return as captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, claims report; fans excited

Virat Kohli is reportedly set to don the captain’s armband once again for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the upcoming 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Virat Kohli is reportedly set to don the captain’s armband once again for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the upcoming 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to a report in the Times of India, Kohli is said to have held discussions with the RCB management, expressing his readiness to return to a captaincy role he previously held from 2013 to 2021.

The 35-year-old star batter has always maintained that he would play his final IPL game for RCB, a franchise he remains deeply committed to. In a heartfelt message years ago, Kohli thanked fans for their unwavering support, pledging to remain with RCB until his last IPL match.

"I will continue to be an RCB player till I play my last game in the IPL. But it's been a great journey of nine years of joy, frustration, moments of happiness and sadness, and I just want to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for supporting me and believing in me relentlessly and unconditionally," Kohli had said three years ago.

"And I will continue to be committed to play for this franchise as I said till the last day of me playing IPL… for you guys, for the fans, because of what you've done for me and how you've made me feel over the last so many years that is going to stay with me for the rest of my life," he had added.

Despite stepping down, he has been a prominent figure on the field, often providing advice and insights to captain Faf du Plessis, especially during critical moments.

With the 2025 season on the horizon, the RCB franchise faces high hopes and a sense of urgency, especially as they continue to chase their elusive maiden IPL title. RCB has come close several times, including in 2016 under Kohli's captaincy, when they narrowly lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. The franchise’s decision to reappoint Kohli reflects their confidence in his leadership as they look to build a strong team in the upcoming mega auction.

As part of their future plans, RCB had explored other captaincy options, reportedly eyeing young talents like Shubman Gill, though negotiations didn’t materialize. With the auction approaching, RCB may also pursue Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant to strengthen their squad.

The news of Virat Kohli's potential return as RCB captain has sparked massive excitement among fans.

