IPL 2025: Virat Kohli poised to return as captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, claims report; fans excited

Virat Kohli is reportedly set to don the captain’s armband once again for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the upcoming 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli poised to return as captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, claims report; fans excited snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 1:30 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

Virat Kohli is reportedly set to don the captain’s armband once again for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the upcoming 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to a report in the Times of India, Kohli is said to have held discussions with the RCB management, expressing his readiness to return to a captaincy role he previously held from 2013 to 2021.

The 35-year-old star batter has always maintained that he would play his final IPL game for RCB, a franchise he remains deeply committed to. In a heartfelt message years ago, Kohli thanked fans for their unwavering support, pledging to remain with RCB until his last IPL match.

"I will continue to be an RCB player till I play my last game in the IPL. But it's been a great journey of nine years of joy, frustration, moments of happiness and sadness, and I just want to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for supporting me and believing in me relentlessly and unconditionally," Kohli had said three years ago.

"And I will continue to be committed to play for this franchise as I said till the last day of me playing IPL… for you guys, for the fans, because of what you've done for me and how you've made me feel over the last so many years that is going to stay with me for the rest of my life," he had added.

Despite stepping down, he has been a prominent figure on the field, often providing advice and insights to captain Faf du Plessis, especially during critical moments.

With the 2025 season on the horizon, the RCB franchise faces high hopes and a sense of urgency, especially as they continue to chase their elusive maiden IPL title. RCB has come close several times, including in 2016 under Kohli's captaincy, when they narrowly lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. The franchise’s decision to reappoint Kohli reflects their confidence in his leadership as they look to build a strong team in the upcoming mega auction.

As part of their future plans, RCB had explored other captaincy options, reportedly eyeing young talents like Shubman Gill, though negotiations didn’t materialize. With the auction approaching, RCB may also pursue Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant to strengthen their squad.

The news of Virat Kohli's potential return as RCB captain has sparked massive excitement among fans. Here's a look at how netizens reacted:

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

cricket ICC Test Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal climbs, Jasprit Bumrah loses Top Spot scr

ICC Test Rankings: Jaiswal climbs, Bumrah loses top Spot

cricket India Women win ODI Series against New Zealand Women: Smriti Mandhana's Century Seals Victory in 3rd match scr

Mandhana's century leads India to victory against New Zealand in 3rd ODI

cricket Kane Williamson Ruled Out of Third Test Against India scr

IND vs NZ 2024: Kane Williamson to miss 3rd Test vs India

Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli blocked him on Instagram for mocking shoulder injury in 2017 (WATCH) snt

Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli blocked him on Instagram for mocking shoulder injury in 2017 (WATCH)

IPL 2025 mega auction: Gujarat Titans to retain Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan and Sai Sudharsan - Report snt

IPL 2025 mega auction: Gujarat Titans to retain Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan and Sai Sudharsan - Report

Recent Stories

Latest Zero Neck Blouse Designs for Cotton Sarees anr

Latest Zero Neck Blouse Designs for Cotton Sarees

From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant: Top players likely to be released before IPL 2025 auction AJR

From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant: Top players likely to be released before IPL 2025 auction

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH]

cricket ICC Test Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal climbs, Jasprit Bumrah loses Top Spot scr

ICC Test Rankings: Jaiswal climbs, Bumrah loses top Spot

5 Effective DIY hair packs for dandruff and hair fall RTM

5 Effective DIY hair packs for dandruff and hair fall

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon