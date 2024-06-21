Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    T20 World Cup 2024: Reeza Hendricks takes a stunning catch to end Phil Salt's innings (WATCH)

    In a thrilling encounter at the T20 World Cup 2024, Reeza Hendricks showcased his fielding brilliance with a spectacular diving catch to dismiss England's Phil Salt, keeping South Africa's hopes alive in the crucial match.

    T20 World Cup 2024: Reeza Hendricks takes a stunning catch to end Phil Salt's innings (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 11:12 PM IST

    England and South Africa are currently battling it out in the 45th game of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in St Lucia.

    The reigning champions, England, won the toss and opted to field first. South Africa got off to a blazing start, thanks to a scintillating fifty from their star opener, Quinton de Kock. He and Reeza Hendricks shared an 86-run stand in less than 10 overs for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed by Moeen Ali for 19.

    De Kock continued his fine form, scoring 65 runs from 38 balls before a brilliant catch from Jos Buttler ended his stay at the crease. England managed to claw their way back into the game, restricting South Africa to 163 for 6. At one stage, the Proteas looked set to post well over 180, but England's bowlers executed a strong comeback in the latter half of the innings.

    With 163 runs on the board against England's formidable batting lineup, South Africa needed a good start with the ball, and they got just that, thanks to an absolutely stunning catch from Reeza Hendricks. The South African opener took a diving catch to send back the dangerous Phil Salt for 11.

    Kagiso Rabada bowled a full delivery outside the off stump, and Salt went for a drive. However, he could not keep his shot grounded, and Hendricks made him pay dearly. Standing at covers, Hendricks reacted quickly and executed a diving effort to take the stunning catch.

    Talking about England's innings, the defending champions are off to a shaky start. They were reeling at 45 for 2 in the eighth over at the time of writing this report. After Salt, England also lost the wicket of Jonny Bairstow. Captain Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali were batting in the middle for England at the time of writing this report.

    The match promises to be an exciting contest as England looks to chase down the target set by South Africa, while the Proteas aim to capitalize on their early breakthroughs.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2024, 11:12 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    T20 World Cup 2024, Eng vs SA: Controversy erupts as Mark Wood's catch get denied by third umpire (WATCH) osf

    T20 World Cup 2024, Eng vs SA: Controversy erupts as Mark Wood's catch get denied by third umpire (WATCH)

    Euro 2024: Huge blow for Scotland as Kieran Tierney ruled out due to hamstring injury, fans disheartened osf

    Euro 2024: Huge blow for Scotland as Kieran Tierney ruled out due to hamstring injury, fans disheartened

    Babar Azam to take legal action against match-fixing accusations by journalist Mubasher Lucman: Report osf

    Babar Azam to take legal action against match-fixing accusations by journalist Mubasher Lucman: Report

    Afghanistan and Bangladesh set for exciting white-ball series in Greater Noida this July osf

    Afghanistan and Bangladesh set for exciting white-ball series in Greater Noida this July

    T20 World Cup 2024: England vs South Africa weather & pitch report of Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St Lucia osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: England vs South Africa weather & pitch report of Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St Lucia

    Recent Stories

    Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family to up to 4 1/2 years for exploiting their servants snt

    Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family to up to 4 and a half years for exploiting their servants

    T20 World Cup 2024, Eng vs SA: Controversy erupts as Mark Wood's catch get denied by third umpire (WATCH) osf

    T20 World Cup 2024, Eng vs SA: Controversy erupts as Mark Wood's catch get denied by third umpire (WATCH)

    Karnataka Congress MLC Suraj Revanna accused of same-sex sexual assault by JDS worker, complaint filed vkp

    Bengaluru: JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna accused of same-sex sexual assault, complaint filed

    Euro 2024: Ukraine keep knockout hopes alive with thrilling comeback win over Slovakia osf

    Euro 2024: Ukraine keep knockout hopes alive with thrilling comeback win over Slovakia

    Actor Suriya calls for prohibition policy, calls Tamil Nadu hooch case 'alarming'; check details AJR

    Actor Suriya calls for prohibition policy, calls Tamil Nadu hooch case 'alarming'; check details

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon