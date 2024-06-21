T20 World Cup 2024: Reeza Hendricks takes a stunning catch to end Phil Salt's innings (WATCH)

In a thrilling encounter at the T20 World Cup 2024, Reeza Hendricks showcased his fielding brilliance with a spectacular diving catch to dismiss England's Phil Salt, keeping South Africa's hopes alive in the crucial match.

England and South Africa are currently battling it out in the 45th game of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in St Lucia.

The reigning champions, England, won the toss and opted to field first. South Africa got off to a blazing start, thanks to a scintillating fifty from their star opener, Quinton de Kock. He and Reeza Hendricks shared an 86-run stand in less than 10 overs for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed by Moeen Ali for 19.

De Kock continued his fine form, scoring 65 runs from 38 balls before a brilliant catch from Jos Buttler ended his stay at the crease. England managed to claw their way back into the game, restricting South Africa to 163 for 6. At one stage, the Proteas looked set to post well over 180, but England's bowlers executed a strong comeback in the latter half of the innings.

With 163 runs on the board against England's formidable batting lineup, South Africa needed a good start with the ball, and they got just that, thanks to an absolutely stunning catch from Reeza Hendricks. The South African opener took a diving catch to send back the dangerous Phil Salt for 11.

Kagiso Rabada bowled a full delivery outside the off stump, and Salt went for a drive. However, he could not keep his shot grounded, and Hendricks made him pay dearly. Standing at covers, Hendricks reacted quickly and executed a diving effort to take the stunning catch.

Talking about England's innings, the defending champions are off to a shaky start. They were reeling at 45 for 2 in the eighth over at the time of writing this report. After Salt, England also lost the wicket of Jonny Bairstow. Captain Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali were batting in the middle for England at the time of writing this report.

The match promises to be an exciting contest as England looks to chase down the target set by South Africa, while the Proteas aim to capitalize on their early breakthroughs.

