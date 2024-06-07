'Tired of Pakistan team': Disgruntled fan's emotional outburst after T20 WC defeat to USA goes viral (WATCH)

Following Pakistan's shocking defeat to USA in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, a disgruntled Pakistani female fan's rant expressing frustration and disappointment has gone viral on social media.

The heartbroken fan, whose identity remains anonymous, articulated the anguish felt by many as she questioned the resilience of her beloved team's spirit.

"How do we keep a big heart? We have one heart, how many times will they break it? They have broken it several times and broken it to several pieces. How do I keep a large heart? They win less and lose more. We are always there to support you but when will the team showcase a good performance. The team always speaks in the air but don't put up a show on the field. Does the team only come to travel and manage to play some cricket?" the disgruntled fan said.

"The team doesn't care about overseas Pakistanis, don't care about our emotions and every time our emotions are crushed by their feet. I am tired of the Pakistani team. I request the team that we keep screaming for you, but why can't you hear our cheers. For how long will this go on? I am exhausted. Team has made a mockery of our emotions. I don't know what to say anymore," she further lamented.

In a surprising turn of events, a struggling Pakistan team faced a shocking defeat against debutants USA in their first Group A match, decided by a Super Over. Pakistan, batting first, managed to score 159 for 7. However, USA responded with determination, matching their total with 159 for 3, thus leading the match into a Super Over. During the intense Super Over, Pakistan conceded 18 runs, while USA defended admirably, only giving away 13 runs, securing a remarkable victory.

Following this defeat, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said they failed to assess the conditions and were outperformed by USA with both bat and ball.

"First 6 overs while batting we didn't capitalise. Back-to-back wickets always put you on the back foot, as a batter you need to step up and build partnerships. We were not up to the mark in the first 6 overs with the ball. Our spinners also did not take wickets in the middle overs so these things cost us," Babar said at the post-match presentation ceremony," he said.

"Very hard, all credit to USA, they played better than us in all three departments. Little bit of moisture in the pitch, it was also two-paced. As a professional you need to assess the conditions," Babar added.

