T20 World Cup 2024: England vs South Africa weather & pitch report of Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St Lucia

The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia is set to host a thrilling Super 8 encounter between England and South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. With favourable weather conditions and a high-scoring pitch, fans can expect an exciting clash on Friday, June 21.

Team Overview:

England:

Captain: Jos Buttler

Group Stage Performance: Qualified for the Super 8 round from Group B, finishing second after Australia.

Previous Match: Faced the West Indies.

South Africa:

Captain: Aiden Markram

Group Stage Performance: Dominated Group D, winning all their matches to secure a place in the Super 8.

Previous Match: Maintained their winning streak.

Weather Report for St Lucia

Date: Friday, June 21

Location: Gros Islet City, Saint Lucia, West Indies

Day Temperature: 32°C

Night Temperature: 27°C

Day Sky: Partly cloudy

Night Sky: Showers expected

Rain Probability: 18% during the day, 43% at night

Humidity: 69% during the day, 82% at night

Despite the possibility of showers at night, the chance of rain affecting the match is minimal, with only an 18% chance during game time.

Pitch Analysis at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

Total T20Is Hosted: 38

Matches Won Batting First: 17

Matches Won Batting Second: 21

Average 1st Innings Total: 144

Average 2nd Innings Total: 127

Highest Total: 218 by West Indies against Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024

The pitch at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is known for being high-scoring, favouring both pacers and batters. Notably, Australia once chased down a 197-run total against Pakistan here, indicating the pitch’s ability to support significant run chases.

Weather Impact on England vs South Africa

The match is scheduled to start in the morning, and with only an 18% chance of rain during this time, weather disruptions are unlikely. This bodes well for a full, uninterrupted game of cricket between these two top teams.

With less than a 20% chance of rain during the match, the weather is expected to be favorable for the ENG vs SA Super 8 match. The pitch is likely to support high-scoring innings, making it an exciting contest for both pacers and batters. Fans can look forward to a thrilling clash at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium as England and South Africa battle it out for a crucial win in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

