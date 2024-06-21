Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    T20 World Cup 2024: England vs South Africa weather & pitch report of Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St Lucia

    The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia is set to host a thrilling Super 8 encounter between England and South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. With favourable weather conditions and a high-scoring pitch, fans can expect an exciting clash on Friday, June 21.

    T20 World Cup 2024: England vs South Africa weather & pitch report of Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St Lucia osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

    The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is all set to host the high-stakes encounter between England and South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. This Super 8 match, set to take place on Friday, June 21, promises to be an exciting contest between two cricketing powerhouses.

    Team Overview:

    England:

    Captain: Jos Buttler
    Group Stage Performance: Qualified for the Super 8 round from Group B, finishing second after Australia.
    Previous Match: Faced the West Indies.

    South Africa:

    Captain: Aiden Markram
    Group Stage Performance: Dominated Group D, winning all their matches to secure a place in the Super 8.
    Previous Match: Maintained their winning streak.

    Weather Report for St Lucia

    Date: Friday, June 21

    Location: Gros Islet City, Saint Lucia, West Indies

    Day Temperature: 32°C
    Night Temperature: 27°C
    Day Sky: Partly cloudy
    Night Sky: Showers expected
    Rain Probability: 18% during the day, 43% at night
    Humidity: 69% during the day, 82% at night
    Despite the possibility of showers at night, the chance of rain affecting the match is minimal, with only an 18% chance during game time.

    Pitch Analysis at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

    Total T20Is Hosted: 38
    Matches Won Batting First: 17
    Matches Won Batting Second: 21
    Average 1st Innings Total: 144
    Average 2nd Innings Total: 127
    Highest Total: 218 by West Indies against Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024

    The pitch at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is known for being high-scoring, favouring both pacers and batters. Notably, Australia once chased down a 197-run total against Pakistan here, indicating the pitch’s ability to support significant run chases.

    Weather Impact on England vs South Africa

    The match is scheduled to start in the morning, and with only an 18% chance of rain during this time, weather disruptions are unlikely. This bodes well for a full, uninterrupted game of cricket between these two top teams.

    With less than a 20% chance of rain during the match, the weather is expected to be favorable for the ENG vs SA Super 8 match. The pitch is likely to support high-scoring innings, making it an exciting contest for both pacers and batters. Fans can look forward to a thrilling clash at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium as England and South Africa battle it out for a crucial win in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2024, 4:01 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    T20 World Cup 2024: Irfan Pathan labels Jasprit Bumrah as 'RBI' of Indian cricket osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Irfan Pathan labels Jasprit Bumrah as 'RBI' of Indian cricket

    T20 World Cup 2024: SKY, Bumrah and Arshdeep's heroics take India to a 47-run victory over Afghanistan osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: SKY, Bumrah and Arshdeep's heroics take India to a 47-run victory over Afghanistan

    Ravindra Jadeja is India's worst T20I player: All-rounder attacked by fans after failure against Afghanistan osf

    'Ravindra Jadeja is India's worst T20I player': All-rounder attacked by fans after failure against Afghanistan

    Suryakumar Yadav joins elite club: Third batter to score 100+ runs against Rashid Khan without dismissal osf

    T20 WC 2024: SKY joins elite club, becomes 3rd batter to score 100+ runs against Rashid Khan without dismissal

    T20 WC 2024: Team India wears black armbands in memory of former fast bowler David Johnson osf

    T20 WC 2024: Team India wears black armbands in memory of former fast bowler David Johnson

    Recent Stories

    Congress vs Congress? Praveen Chakravarty slams Karnataka Govt's Rs 9.5 cr deal with BCG, apologises later snt

    Congress vs Congress? Praveen Chakravarty slams Karnataka Govt's Rs 9.5 cr deal with BCG, apologises later

    Redmi 13 5G to launch in India on July 9, Amazon reveals design and key specs; Check details gcw

    Redmi 13 5G to launch in India on July 9, Amazon REVEALS design and key specs; Check details

    T20 World Cup 2024: Irfan Pathan labels Jasprit Bumrah as 'RBI' of Indian cricket osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Irfan Pathan labels Jasprit Bumrah as 'RBI' of Indian cricket

    Singer Lucky Ali accuses IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, ACP of land grabbing in Bengaluru's Yelahanka; files complaint in Karnataka Lokayuktha vkp

    Singer Lucky Ali accuses IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, ACP of land grab in Bengaluru, moves Lokayuktha

    5 most awaited SUVs that you shouldn't miss gcw

    5 most awaited SUVs that you shouldn't miss

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon