T20 WC 2024: We proved Brian Lara right, says Afghanistan's Rashid Khan after entering 1st-ever semis (WATCH)

Afghanistan extended their impressive T20 World Cup 2024 campaign by securing their inaugural semifinal berth with an eight-run victory over Bangladesh in the final Super 8 encounter in Kingstown on Tuesday.

Brian Lara, the legendary West Indian batsman, had foreseen Afghanistan's path to the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals almost a month prior to the tournament. Now that Afghanistan has achieved this milestone, captain Rashid Khan expressed profound pride in validating Lara's prediction.

"The only guy who put us in the semifinals was Brian Lara and we proved him right. When we met him at a welcome party, I told him we won't let you down," Rashid said at the post-match presentation.

"I think when you get the kind of great, great statements from a legend, as a team, I think it gives you lots of energy as well. We are capable," he added.

During an interaction with PTI editors at its headquarters last month, Brian Lara had forecasted that Afghanistan would reach the semifinals of the mega-event.

"Afghanistan, they are capable of getting into the (last) four," Lara had said, while picking his tournament favourites.

Rashid Khan highlighted that their belief in reaching the semifinals was sparked by their victory over powerhouse New Zealand in the group stage.

"It's a dream for us to be in the semifinals. The way we started the tournament, the belief came when we beat New Zealand. It's unbelievable," he recalled.

Afghanistan achieved a historic victory over Australia and followed it up with a crucial win against Bangladesh in the final Super 8 match, setting the stage for a semifinal clash with South Africa on June 27.

In their match against Bangladesh, Afghanistan posted 115/5 on the board. However, their bowlers, led by Naveen Ul Haq and Rashid Khan, propelled them to a thrilling eight-run victory.

"We thought 130-135 was a good score but we fell 15 runs short. We knew they would come hard at us and we knew that is what we could take advantage of. We didn't need to do anything extra, just be clear in our plans," the Afghanistan skipper said.

"In T20s if you get a good start, it helps us in the middle overs. They have given great starts to us in the whole competition. It makes it easier for us to go harder at the batsmen. They (Naveen and Fazalhaq Farooqi) have delivered, they were very clear in their minds," he added.

Rashid Khan remarked that despite multiple rain interruptions that ultimately shortened the match, their team was mentally prepared to take all ten wickets required for victory.

"Rain is something not in our hands but mentally we knew we have to play 20 overs and take 10 wickets. That's the only way we could win. But Gulbadin, he had some cramps. But his wicket was invaluable to us," he said.

The captain anticipated that there would be a tremendous celebration back home.

"It's a big achievement for us as well. We have done that at U-19 level but at this World Cup, I don't have any words to describe the feeling back home. We have to go into the semis with a very clear mind and make sure we enjoy the occasion," he concluded.

