Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    T20 WC 2024: Afghanistan players dance on Bravo's iconic 'Champion' song after reaching 1st-ever semis (WATCH)

    Afghanistan extended their impressive streak at the T20 World Cup 2024, securing their inaugural semifinal berth with an eight-run victory over Bangladesh in the final Super 8 match in Kingstown on Tuesday.

    T20 WC 2024: Afghanistan players dance on Bravo's iconic 'Champion' song after reaching 1st-ever semis (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 25, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

    Afghanistan extended their impressive streak at the T20 World Cup 2024, securing their inaugural semifinal berth with an eight-run victory over Bangladesh in the final Super 8 match in Kingstown on Tuesday. 

    Afghanistan elected to bat after winning the toss but struggled to 115/5 as Bangladesh's bowlers capitalized on a challenging pitch, delivering 66 dot balls. Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain's 3/26 was pivotal, while opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz managed a patient 43 off 55 balls.

    The match, reduced to 19 overs per side due to rain interruptions, saw Bangladesh chasing a revised target of 114. Afghanistan showcased their resilience in international cricket since gaining full ICC membership in 2017, defending their modest total with a gritty bowling display led by Rashid Khan (4/23) and pacer Naveen-ul-Haq (4/26).

    Also read: T20 WC 2024, AFG beat BAN: 'Deserves Oscar'-Gulbadin Naib's fake injury to waste time sparks meme fest (WATCH)

    Their efforts resulted in Bangladesh being bowled out for 105 in 17.5 overs, with Litton Das's unbeaten 54 standing out amid their struggles. The game was marked by controversial delays by Afghanistan, who managed their position advantageously based on the DLS par score.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    After their victory, captain Rashid Khan and his teammates broke into a celebratory dance, with their joy echoed by fans back home joining in the festivities.

    In celebration of their historic victory, a video has emerged showing Afghanistan stars dancing to the iconic song "Champion" by their coach, Dwayne Bravo. Several Afghanistan stars including Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Nabi, could be seen doing the hook-step of the song.

    In another video shared by Bravo on Instagram, the players can be seen enjoying their 'bus party'. 

    Take a look:

    West Indian batting legend Brian Lara had foreseen Afghanistan's T20 World Cup semifinal journey nearly a month before the tournament commenced. Now that the giant-slayers have achieved it, skipper Rashid Khan expressed immense pride in proving the legend correct.

    "The only guy who put us in the semifinals was Brian Lara and we proved him right. When we met him at a welcome party, I told him we won't let you down," Rashid said at the post-match presentation.

    "I think when you get the kind of great, great statements from a legend, as a team, I think it gives you lots of energy as well. We are capable," he added.

    Also read: T20 WC 2024: Holi-like celebrations erupt in Afghanistan, players dance after reaching 1st-ever semis (WATCH)

    Rashid attributed their belief in reaching the semifinals to their victory over heavyweight New Zealand during the group stage.

    "It's a dream for us to be in the semifinals. The way we started the tournament, the belief came when we beat New Zealand. It's unbelievable," he recalled.

    Afghanistan also secured a historic victory against Australia and followed it up with a win over Bangladesh in the final Super 8 fixture, setting up a semifinal clash with South Africa on June 27.

    "It's a big achievement for us as well. We have done that at U-19 level but at this World Cup, I don't have any words to describe the feeling back home. We have to go into the semis with a very clear mind and make sure we enjoy the occasion," Rashid added.

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2024, 1:43 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    T20 WC 2024: Holi-like celebrations erupt in Afghanistan, players dance after reaching 1st-ever semis (WATCH) snt

    T20 WC 2024: Holi-like celebrations erupt in Afghanistan, players dance after reaching 1st-ever semis (WATCH)

    T20 WC 2024, AFG beat BAN: 'Deserves Oscar'-Gulbadin Naib's fake injury to waste time sparks meme fest (WATCH) snt

    T20 WC 2024, AFG beat BAN: 'Deserves Oscar'-Gulbadin Naib's fake injury to waste time sparks meme fest (WATCH)

    Badla pura hua Internet abuzz as Rohit Sharma special takes India to T20 WC 2024 semis with win over Australia snt

    'Badla pura hua': Internet abuzz as Rohit special takes India to T20 WC 2024 semis with win over Australia

    T20 WC 2024, IND vs AUS: 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma sets array of records in one day, smashes Babar Azam's feat snt

    T20 WC 2024, IND vs AUS: 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma sets array of records in one day, smashes Babar Azam's feat

    EXCLUSIVE: Sangram Singh talks about being the first Indian make wrestler at MMA; his diet, fitness and more RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Sangram Singh talks about being the first Indian male wrestler at MMA; his diet, fitness and more

    Recent Stories

    Minister Eshwar Khandre should bow down and do the work of Muslims: Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed stirs row vkp

    Minister Eshwar Khandre should bow down and do the work of Muslims: Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed stirs row

    VARUN: Know about Kerala police's vehicle mounted water cannon system anr

    VARUN: Know about Kerala police's vehicle mounted water cannon system

    Who is K Suresh, INDIA bloc's candidate for Lok Sabha speaker post? gcw

    Who is K Suresh, INDIA bloc's candidate for Lok Sabha speaker post?

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Malik says people poisoned her mind against her husband Armaan Malik's first wife Payal Malik RBA

    Kritika Malik says people poisoned her mind against her husband Armaan Malik's first wife Payal Malik

    Tragic! One-and-a half-year old boy dies after TV falls on him in Kerala's Ernakulam anr

    Tragic! One-and-a half-year old boy dies after TV falls on him in Kerala's Ernakulam

    Recent Videos

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon