T20 WC 2024: Afghanistan players dance on Bravo's iconic 'Champion' song after reaching 1st-ever semis (WATCH)

Afghanistan extended their impressive streak at the T20 World Cup 2024, securing their inaugural semifinal berth with an eight-run victory over Bangladesh in the final Super 8 match in Kingstown on Tuesday.

Afghanistan extended their impressive streak at the T20 World Cup 2024, securing their inaugural semifinal berth with an eight-run victory over Bangladesh in the final Super 8 match in Kingstown on Tuesday.

Afghanistan elected to bat after winning the toss but struggled to 115/5 as Bangladesh's bowlers capitalized on a challenging pitch, delivering 66 dot balls. Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain's 3/26 was pivotal, while opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz managed a patient 43 off 55 balls.

The match, reduced to 19 overs per side due to rain interruptions, saw Bangladesh chasing a revised target of 114. Afghanistan showcased their resilience in international cricket since gaining full ICC membership in 2017, defending their modest total with a gritty bowling display led by Rashid Khan (4/23) and pacer Naveen-ul-Haq (4/26).

Also read: T20 WC 2024, AFG beat BAN: 'Deserves Oscar'-Gulbadin Naib's fake injury to waste time sparks meme fest (WATCH)

Their efforts resulted in Bangladesh being bowled out for 105 in 17.5 overs, with Litton Das's unbeaten 54 standing out amid their struggles. The game was marked by controversial delays by Afghanistan, who managed their position advantageously based on the DLS par score.

After their victory, captain Rashid Khan and his teammates broke into a celebratory dance, with their joy echoed by fans back home joining in the festivities.

In celebration of their historic victory, a video has emerged showing Afghanistan stars dancing to the iconic song "Champion" by their coach, Dwayne Bravo. Several Afghanistan stars including Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Nabi, could be seen doing the hook-step of the song.

In another video shared by Bravo on Instagram, the players can be seen enjoying their 'bus party'.

Take a look:

West Indian batting legend Brian Lara had foreseen Afghanistan's T20 World Cup semifinal journey nearly a month before the tournament commenced. Now that the giant-slayers have achieved it, skipper Rashid Khan expressed immense pride in proving the legend correct.

"The only guy who put us in the semifinals was Brian Lara and we proved him right. When we met him at a welcome party, I told him we won't let you down," Rashid said at the post-match presentation.

"I think when you get the kind of great, great statements from a legend, as a team, I think it gives you lots of energy as well. We are capable," he added.

Also read: T20 WC 2024: Holi-like celebrations erupt in Afghanistan, players dance after reaching 1st-ever semis (WATCH)

Rashid attributed their belief in reaching the semifinals to their victory over heavyweight New Zealand during the group stage.

"It's a dream for us to be in the semifinals. The way we started the tournament, the belief came when we beat New Zealand. It's unbelievable," he recalled.

Afghanistan also secured a historic victory against Australia and followed it up with a win over Bangladesh in the final Super 8 fixture, setting up a semifinal clash with South Africa on June 27.

"It's a big achievement for us as well. We have done that at U-19 level but at this World Cup, I don't have any words to describe the feeling back home. We have to go into the semis with a very clear mind and make sure we enjoy the occasion," Rashid added.

Latest Videos