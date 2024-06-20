T20 WC 2024: Team India wears black armbands in memory of former fast bowler David Johnson
In a heartfelt tribute, Team India will wear black armbands during their T20 World Cup 2024 match today, honouring the memory of former Indian fast bowler David Johnson, who passed away on Thursday. This gesture reflects the team's respect and remembrance for Johnson's contributions to Indian cricket.
A Brief Look at David Johnson's Career
David Johnson was known for his raw pace and promising talent during his brief international career. He played two Test matches for India in 1996, making his debut against Australia in Delhi. Despite his short stint at the international level, Johnson left a mark with his potential and skill, claiming three wickets in his two Test appearances.
Domestic Achievements
Before his international debut, Johnson was a standout performer in domestic cricket, particularly for Karnataka. His notable performance came during the 1995-96 Ranji Trophy season when he took 10 wickets for 152 runs against Kerala. In his first-class career, he played 39 matches, taking 125 wickets at an average of 28.63. He also made contributions with the bat, including a first-class century.
Remembering Johnson
Johnson's death has left a void in the cricketing community. His former teammates and cricketing fraternity members have expressed their condolences and shared memories of his vibrant personality and contributions to the sport.
Team India’s Tribute
In a fitting tribute, Team India will wear black armbands during their Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today. This gesture serves as a mark of respect and remembrance for Johnson, reflecting the team's solidarity with his family and friends during this difficult time.
Kohli, Rohit Lead the Homage
Captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli, who have often spoken about the importance of remembering past cricketers' contributions, led the homage. Sharma stated, "It's a sad day for Indian cricket. David was a part of our cricketing journey, and we honour his memory and contributions. Our thoughts are with his family."
The Legacy Continues
David Johnson may have had a brief international career, but his legacy and impact on Indian cricket, especially in Karnataka, continue to be remembered. His dedication and passion for the game remain an inspiration for many young cricketers.
Today's Match
As India takes the field today, the black armbands will serve as a poignant reminder of the fleeting nature of life and the enduring impact of those who have dedicated themselves to the sport. The match, taking place in Barbados, will not only be a contest for progression in the T20 World Cup but also a heartfelt tribute to a former player who once shared the same dreams and aspirations.
- 20 June 2024
