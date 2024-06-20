Who was David Johnson, former India fast bowler who passed away in Bengaluru?

David Johnson, the former India fast bowler known for his pace and contributions to Karnataka cricket, has passed away at the age of 52. His career included two Tests for India and notable performances in domestic and List A cricket, marking a significant loss to the Indian cricket community.

Former India fast bowler David Johnson has passed away at the age of 52, leaving behind a legacy marked by his contributions to Indian cricket during the 1990s.

Early Career and Domestic Success

David Johnson earned his place in the Indian team based on stellar performances for Karnataka in the domestic circuit. Notably, he achieved figures of 10 for 152 against Kerala during the 1995-96 Ranji Trophy season, showcasing his pace and skill.

International Career

Johnson made his Test debut against Australia in the Delhi Test of 1996. His inclusion came as a result of an injury to Javagal Srinath, and he partnered with his Karnataka teammate Venkatesh Prasad. Subsequently, he was part of the Indian squad on their tour of South Africa and played in the first Test. Despite showing promise, his Test career was short-lived, spanning only two matches in which he claimed three wickets.

Domestic and List A Career

In first-class cricket, Johnson took 125 wickets in 39 games at an average of 28.63 and a strike rate of 47.4. Known as a lower-order batter, he also notched up a century in first-class cricket, displaying his all-round abilities.

In List A cricket, he amassed 41 wickets in 33 games. His last competitive match was in the Karnataka Premier League in 2015, marking the end of an era for the seasoned cricketer.

Legacy and Remembering David Johnson

David Johnson will be remembered for his fiery pace and contributions to Karnataka and Indian cricket. His career, though brief, left an indelible mark on the sport and inspired many budding cricketers.

The cricketing community mourns the loss of a talented player and extends condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

