Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who was David Johnson, former India fast bowler who passed away in Bengaluru?

    David Johnson, the former India fast bowler known for his pace and contributions to Karnataka cricket, has passed away at the age of 52. His career included two Tests for India and notable performances in domestic and List A cricket, marking a significant loss to the Indian cricket community.

    Who was David Johnson, former India fast bowler who passed away in Bengaluru? osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 5:58 PM IST

    Former India fast bowler David Johnson has passed away at the age of 52, leaving behind a legacy marked by his contributions to Indian cricket during the 1990s.

    Who was David Johnson, here's all the information about him.

    Early Career and Domestic Success

    David Johnson earned his place in the Indian team based on stellar performances for Karnataka in the domestic circuit. Notably, he achieved figures of 10 for 152 against Kerala during the 1995-96 Ranji Trophy season, showcasing his pace and skill.

    International Career

    Johnson made his Test debut against Australia in the Delhi Test of 1996. His inclusion came as a result of an injury to Javagal Srinath, and he partnered with his Karnataka teammate Venkatesh Prasad. Subsequently, he was part of the Indian squad on their tour of South Africa and played in the first Test. Despite showing promise, his Test career was short-lived, spanning only two matches in which he claimed three wickets.

    Domestic and List A Career

    In first-class cricket, Johnson took 125 wickets in 39 games at an average of 28.63 and a strike rate of 47.4. Known as a lower-order batter, he also notched up a century in first-class cricket, displaying his all-round abilities.

    In List A cricket, he amassed 41 wickets in 33 games. His last competitive match was in the Karnataka Premier League in 2015, marking the end of an era for the seasoned cricketer.

    Legacy and Remembering David Johnson

    David Johnson will be remembered for his fiery pace and contributions to Karnataka and Indian cricket. His career, though brief, left an indelible mark on the sport and inspired many budding cricketers.

    The cricketing community mourns the loss of a talented player and extends condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2024, 6:10 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bangladesh NZ and England to tour India for 2024-25 home season; full schedule announced by BCCI here snt

    Bangladesh, NZ and England to tour India for 2024-25 home season; full schedule announced by BCCI here

    T20 WC 2024: Afghanistan players praise Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma ahead of clash against India (WATCH) osf

    T20 WC 2024: Afghanistan players praise Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma ahead of clash against India (WATCH)

    cricket 'Generations will remember for years to come' - Ambati Rayudu on Virat Kohli performance ahead of the Super 8s osf

    'Generations will remember for years to come' - Ambati Rayudu on Virat Kohli performance ahead of the Super 8s

    West Indies' Brandon King injured: Rovman Powell confirms potential T20 World Cup 2024 exit for the opener osf

    West Indies' Brandon King injured: Rovman Powell confirms potential T20 World Cup 2024 exit for the opener

    Kane Williamson addresses retirement rumorus: Confirms commitment to New Zealand cricket osf

    Kane Williamson addresses retirement rumours: Confirms commitment to New Zealand cricket

    Recent Stories

    Chile tragedy: Dramatic moment when passenger and cargo trains collided head-on caught on camera (WATCH) snt

    Chile tragedy: Dramatic moment when passenger and cargo trains collided head-on caught on camera (WATCH)

    Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor-Actors who did WILD things for love RBA

    Deepika Padukone to Kareena -Actors who did WILD things for love

    Bangladesh NZ and England to tour India for 2024-25 home season; full schedule announced by BCCI here snt

    Bangladesh, NZ and England to tour India for 2024-25 home season; full schedule announced by BCCI here

    Kerala: CPI(M) finally has an answer about why LDF lost Lok Sabha Election 2024 MV Govindan response anr

    Kerala: CPI(M) finally has an answer about why LDF lost Lok Sabha Election 2024

    US to announce new H-1B, L-1 visa regulations on July 8: What it means for Indian professionals AJR

    US to announce new H-1B, L-1 visa regulations on July 8: What it means for Indian professionals

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon