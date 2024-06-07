Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 WC 2024: 'Pakistan forced to lose to USA since IMF loan pending', Pak satirist's take goes viral (WATCH)

    Renowned writer Anwar Maqsood offers a humorous take on Pakistan's unexpected defeat to the United States in the T20 World Cup 2024, suggesting the loss was due to an IMF loan stipulation. As the video of his reaction goes viral, cricket fans are abuzz with laughter and speculation.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 6:01 PM IST

    A video of Anwar Maqsood reacting to Pakistan's loss in the T20 World Cup match against the US has gone viral on social media.

    Maqsood quipped that Pakistan lost the match under duress because it still needs to secure a loan from the IMF.

    He jokingly suggested that the IMF might have stipulated that Pakistan must lose to the US before receiving any funds. According to Maqsood, there was no other plausible reason for Pakistan's defeat.

    Regarding the upcoming match between Pakistan and India on June 9, Maqsood remarked that Pakistani fans who had bought tickets would now likely sell them at half price.

    It’s worth noting that in the T20 World Cup, the US caused a significant upset by defeating Pakistan in the Super Over, securing their second consecutive victory in the tournament.

    The US set a target of 19 runs for Pakistan in the Super Over, but the national team could only score 13 runs.

